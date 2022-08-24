Andrew Brayshaw during Fremantle's match against Melbourne in round 11, 2022. Picture: Getty

FREMANTLE midfielder Andrew Brayshaw has become the youngest player to claim the Leigh Matthews Trophy in 18 years after he was crowned the AFL Players Association's MVP on Wednesday night.

Brayshaw, 22, who is a leading contender for this year's Brownlow Medal, is the youngest recipient of the peer-voted award since St Kilda champion Nick Riewoldt won as a 21-year-old in 2004.

He won the award ahead of Melbourne star Clayton Oliver and Richmond gun Shai Bolton.

The Freo jet matched teammate and 2014-15 winner Nat Fyfe by winning the prestigious trophy in just his fifth season after cementing himself as an elite onballer in 2022.

Brayshaw averaged a career-best 29.3 disposals this season and 6.4 tackles as arguably the AFL's best two-way midfielder, while he also lifted his contested possession (9.2) and clearance (4.2) numbers to new levels.

Andrew Brayshaw celebrates a goal during Fremantle's win over West Coast in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

He worked through opposition attention to become a reliable and consistent performer for the Dockers and further entrenched his potential as a future captain of the club.

The young Victorian is the second Docker to win the award in the club's history, joining Fyfe.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Brayshaw sends crowd into frenzy with freakish finish Andrew Brayshaw continues his staggering season with this mesmerising goal in the last

In other AFLPA awards presented on Wednesday night, Collingwood sensation Nick Daicos was named the best first-year player after the outstanding debut season that has him poised to earn more honours.

Daicos made an instant impact on the Magpies with his ball-winning ability, polished disposal and football smarts, averaging 26.0 disposals and playing 21 games in his first year.

Teammate Scott Pendlebury was honoured as the competition's best captain for the second time in his decorated career after steering the Magpies back to finals, adding to his 2020 accolade.

Scott Pendlebury and Nick Daicos after Collingwood's win over North Melbourne in round 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond hard nut Liam Baker was voted as the AFL's most courageous player, winning the Robert Rose Award.

The dual premiership Tiger won even more respect in 2022 across the competition for his ability to play a desperate brand and win critical contests, growing in stature with his flexibility to play multiple roles.

2022 AFLPA AWARDS

AFLPA Best First Year Player - Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

AFLPA Most Courageous - Liam Baker (Richmond)

AFLPA Best Captain - Scott Pendlebury (Collingwood)

AFLPA MVP - Andrew Brayshaw (Fremantle)