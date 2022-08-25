THE 2022 Toyota AFL Finals Series kicks off next Thursday and the eight contenders for the flag are primed for the final month of the season.

Our experts predict the ins and outs for all four games in week one. Did we get it right? Check out our teams below.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1



Second elimination final

Brisbane v Richmond at The Gabba, 7.20pm AEST

BRISBANE

B: Darcy Gardiner, Harris Andrews, Brandon Starcevich

HB: Daniel Rich, Jack Payne, Keidean Coleman

C: Callum Ah Chee, Hugh McCluggage, Jarrod Berry

HF: Lincoln McCarthy, Dan McStay, Dayne Zorko

F: Charlie Cameron, Joe Daniher, Eric Hipwood

Foll: Oscar McInerney, Lachie Neale, Jarryd Lyons

I/C: James Madden, Zac Bailey, Rhys Mathieson, Deven Robertson

Emerg: Tom Fullarton, Mitch Robinson, Jaxon Prior, Kai Lohmann

In: Callum Ah Chee, James Madden, Deven Robertson

Out: Jaxon Prior, Cam Rayner, Noah Answerth

UNAVAILABLE: Marcus Adams (concussion), Cam Rayner (suspension), Noah Answerth (suspension)

NOTES: With Rayner and Answerth suspended, Brisbane has holes to fill at both ends of the ground. The Lions also have queries over Ah Chee and Adams, who were concussed in round 21 against Carlton and have not played since. Ah Chee is expected to play in the VFL on Saturday, and should he get through that, would regain his place in the 22, while Adams still has some protocol boxes to tick. Covering Answerth is tough against Richmond's speedy small forwards, but Madden would give them a chance, although Ah Chee could also play there, allowing Prior or Robinson to fill the wing role. Replacing Rayner is also tough, but Brisbane has plenty of scoring avenues, and perhaps Robertson's defensive attributes could be a nice complement, although Lohmann would be tempting. - Michael Whiting

Callum Ah Chee and Mitch Robinson before Brisbane's R18, 2022 clash with Greater Western Sydney. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND

B: Nathan Broad, Noah Balta, Robbie Tarrant

HB: Liam Baker, Nick Vlastuin, Daniel Rioli

C: Marlion Pickett, Trent Cotchin, Kamdyn McIntosh

HF: Maurice Rioli jnr, Shai Bolton, Dustin Martin

F: Jack Riewoldt, Noah Cumberland, Tom Lynch

Foll: Toby Nankervis, Dion Prestia, Jayden Short

I/C: Shane Edwards, Ben Miller, Jack Ross, Jack Graham

Emerg: Ivan Soldo, Josh Gibcus, Jason Castagna, Tyler Sonsie

In: Dustin Martin, Jack Graham

Out: Tyler Sonsie, Josh Gibcus

UNAVAILABLE: Dylan Grimes (hamstring)

NOTES: The Tigers are blessed with an embarrassment of riches in terms of availability. Martin (hamstring) and Graham (foot) should be fit for next week's match, but if not, the Tigers could be unchanged. It's a flip of the coin between Sonsie and Ross as to who makes way for Graham, with Ross' strong performance against Essendon just giving him the edge. Miller's versatility means he can swap from a forward/ruck role to a defence/ruck role, pushing Gibcus out, and allowing for Martin to slip into the attack. Lynch (groin soreness) has been cleared to play. – Sarah Black

Dustin Martin runs laps during Richmond training on August 18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2



Second qualifying final

Melbourne v Sydney at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

MELBOURNE

B: Michael Hibberd, Steven May, Harrison Petty

HB: Jayden Hunt, Jake Lever, Christian Salem

C: James Harmes, Clayton Oliver, Ed Langdon

HF: Christian Petracca, Ben Brown, Bayley Fritsch

F: Kysaiah Pickett, Luke Jackson, Alex Neal-Bullen

Foll: Max Gawn, Jack Viney, Angus Brayshaw

I/C: Charlie Spargo, Trent Rivers, Tom Sparrow, Jake Melksham

Emerg: James Jordon, Toby Bedford, Jake Bowey, Joel Smith

In: Christian Salem

Out: Jake Bowey

UNAVAILABLE: Tom McDonald (ankle)

NOTES: The big watch is on McDonald, who will play VFL minutes this weekend as he looks to make a September return from a long-term ankle injury. But it would take some effort to recover from a three-month absence in time to play. Melksham would appear the most likely to be replaced, should McDonald prove his fitness, but that would be incredibly stiff given his impressive end to the season. Jackson (calf) and Salem (groin) should be OK, despite finishing the home and away campaign under injury clouds, while Jordon might just miss out given Harmes' return late in the year. – Riley Beveridge

Luke Jackson kicks a goal during Melbourne's clash against Brisbane in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY

B: Dane Rampe, Tom McCartin, Jake Lloyd

HB: Robbie Fox, Paddy McCartin, Nick Blakey

C: Dylan Stephens, Callum Mills, Errol Gulden

HF: Isaac Heeney, Sam Reid, Tom Papley

F: Logan McDonald, Lance Franklin, Ryan Clarke

Foll: Tom Hickey, Luke Parker, Chad Warner

I/C: Will Hayward, James Rowbottom, Oli Florent, Justin McInerney

Emerg: Peter Ladhams, Harry Cunningham, Braeden Campbell, Joel Amartey

No change

UNAVAILABLE: Josh Kennedy (hamstring)

NOTES: With the Swans playing Melbourne in the qualifying final on Friday, forward Papley will have recovered by one day from concussion protocols in order to take on the Dees at the MCG. The only other possible change, albeit a highly unlikely one, to the settled Swans would be Ladhams or Amartey coming in for McDonald, who has kicked 14 goals in 15 games this season. The Swans do like his forward line pressure though, and after kicking two goals in the tight win over the Saints, the former No.4 draft pick should hold his spot for the first final. Only the retiring Josh Kennedy looms as a potential inclusion for the Swans from the injury list, should they suffer an injury or suspension, in the finals but he’d only be available to return from his hamstring tear for the preliminary final weekend at best, and even that might be a stretch. – Daniel Garb

Tom Papley celebrates a goal in the round 22 match between Sydney and Collingwood at the SCG on August 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

First qualifying final

Geelong v Collingwood at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

GEELONG

B: Jed Bews, Sam De Koning, Mark O’Connor

HB: Tom Stewart, Jack Henry, Zach Tuohy

C: Max Holmes, Joel Selwood, Isaac Smith

HF: Brad Close, Jeremy Cameron, Mitch Duncan

F: Tyson Stengle, Tom Hawkins, Gary Rohan

Foll: Rhys Stanley, Patrick Dangerfield, Cam Guthrie

I/C: Mark Blicavs, Zach Guthrie, Tom Atkins, Brandan Parfitt

Emerg: Sam Menegola, Gryan Miers, Jon Ceglar, Luke Dahlhaus

IN: Jeremy Cameron, Rhys Stanley, Mitch Duncan

OUT: Esava Ratugolea, Jon Ceglar, Gryan Miers, Jake Kolodjashnij

UNAVAILABLE: -

NOTES: Chris Scott needs to make up to three changes at a minimum if Cameron, Stanley and Duncan prove their fitness. Menegola will come under serious consideration, but has only managed seven games this year due to a range of injury setbacks. Kolodjashnij looks set to miss after his second concussion in three months. - Josh Gabelich

Jeremy Cameron celebrates a goal during the R15 clash between Geelong and Richmond at the MCG on June 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD

B: Isaac Quaynor, Nathan Murphy, Jeremy Howe

HB: Nick Daicos, Darcy Moore, Brayden Maynard

C: Steele Sidebottom, Jordan De Goey, Josh Daicos

HF: Beau McCreery, Brody Mihocek, Will Hoskin-Elliott

F: Jamie Elliott, Ash Johnson, Jack Ginnivan

Foll: Darcy Cameron, Scott Pendlebury, Jack Crisp

I/C: Mason Cox, Taylor Adams, John Noble, Patrick Lipinski

Emerg: Ollie Henry, Fin Macrae, Josh Carmichael, Cal Brown

In: Taylor Adams

Out: Fin Macrae

UNAVAILABLE: Brodie Grundy (ankle), Charlie Dean (foot), Tyler Brown (illness)

NOTES: Hard to make changes to Craig McRae’s side. But if Adams recovers from a groin injury in time, expect the vice-captain to make his way back in for the first time since round 20. Macrae showed a bit in his second game of 2022 last weekend, but might be squeezed out if Adams is cleared to return. - Josh Gabelich

Taylor Adams looks on after Collingwood's win over Port Adelaide in round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

First elimination final

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

B: Luke Ryan, Alex Pearce, Heath Chapman

HB: Jordan Clark, Brennan Cox, Hayden Young

C: James Aish, Will Brodie, Blake Acres

HF: Lachie Schultz, Rory Lobb, Sam Switkowski

F: Michael Walters, Griffin Logue, Nat Fyfe

Foll: Sean Darcy, Andrew Brayshaw, Caleb Serong

I/C: Nathan O'Driscoll, David Mundy, Brandon Walker, Michael Frederick

Emerg: Lloyd Meek, Bailey Banfield, Darcy Tucker, Neil Erasmus

In: Rory Lobb, Griffin Logue

Out: Lloyd Meek, Bailey Banfield

UNAVAILABLE: Matt Taberner (calf), Josh Treacy (illness)

NOTES: Key forward Taberner has been described as "touch and go" for the elimination final against the Western Bulldogs, but the Dockers otherwise have a healthy list with Lobb (shoulder) and Logue (groin) both recovering well. Taberner has not played since round 21 because of a calf injury, and it would be a risk to play all of Lobb, Logue, Fyfe and Taberner in attack after recent injury issues. If the Dockers do choose to play all four together, shifting Logue into defence would also lead to difficult decisions that could upset team balance, with Walker and Chapman both playing important roles. Being conservative with Taberner appears the most likely option for Fremantle. Banfield is the obvious medical substitute given he has performed in the role repeatedly and has versatility. – Nathan Schmook

Fremantle's Matt Taberner and Richmond's Nick Vlastuin in action in round 19 at Marvel Stadium on July 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN BULLDOGS

B: Ed Richards, Ryan Gardner, Caleb Daniel

HB: Zaine Cordy, Sam Darcy, Bailey Dale

C: Jack Macrae, Tom Liberatore, Adam Treloar

HF: Laitham Vandermeer, Aaron Naughton, Josh Dunkley

F: Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Josh Bruce, Cody Weightman

Foll: Tim English, Marcus Bontempelli, Bailey Smith

I/C: Taylor Duryea, Bailey Williams, Lachie Hunter, Roarke Smith

Emerg: Jason Johannisen, Robbie McComb, Tim O'Brien, Stefan Martin



No change

UNAVAILABLE: Mitch Wallis (foot)

NOTES: The Dogs have hit the end of the season with a pretty settled line-up. Johannisen and Hayden Crozier are likely to be available from their respective ankle injuries but it is hard to see who they push out of the side that beat Hawthorn last week to secure a top-eight berth. Johannisen could be the medical substitute, or again McComb, who replaced Vandermeer last week with a minor knee complaint. If the Dogs did take the field with an unchanged starting 22 against Fremantle, they would be back at 18 players from last year's Grand Final side so they have strong finals experience to lean on. – Cal Twomey