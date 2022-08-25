Callum Ah Chee receives treatment after a bump from Patrick Cripps during Brisbane's clash with Carlton in round 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

AFTER a tough week for Brisbane, it is set to get some good news with Callum Ah Chee expected to play in the VFL at the weekend and press his claims for a place in next week's elimination final against Richmond.

It would be Ah Chee's first match in almost three weeks after he was concussed in an incident involving Carton captain Patrick Cripps in round 21.

The 24-year-old has trained well in recent days and providing no more mishaps will line up against Southport at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex on Saturday.

Ah Chee would likely play limited minutes, to gain match touch and fitness, with just a five-day turnaround before facing the Tigers.

The forecast isn't quite as clear for key defender Marcus Adams, who was concussed in the same game against the Blues.

Adams has been slower to improve and is on light duties, although the Lions are hopeful he could progress to the point of playing in a week's time.

Last Friday night's loss to Melbourne that pushed the Lions out of the top four started a rough week for the club.

Skipper Dayne Zorko was involved in a sledging incident with Demons defender Harrison Petty that has dominated the news cycle this week.

Lockdown defender Noah Answerth was suspended for a match, as was former No.1 draft pick Cam Rayner who lost an appeal at the Tribunal on Tuesday night.

Both will be unavailable to face Richmond, a devastating blow not only for the Lions, but both individuals who missed all of 2021 through injury and have been integral cogs in 2022.



Jarrod Berry, who was taken off with an ankle injury late in the loss against Melbourne, has recovered well and is expected to resume his place on the wing.