Jake Kolodjashnij in action in Geelong's round eight match against GWS at Manuka Oval on May 7, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG defender Jake Kolodjashnij remains a chance to be available for Saturday's qualifying final against Collingwood at the MCG.

The 27-year-old was substituted out of the Cats' 85-point win over West Coast in round 23 after landing heavily going back with the flight, but could exit concussion protocols in time to face the Magpies.

Kolodjashnij has gradually progressed through the protocols since that incident at GMHBA Stadium on August 20.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Cats defender subbed out after awkward landing Jake Kolodjashnij was subbed from the game at quarter-time following this contest during the first term

The Tasmanian will need to prove his fitness at tomorrow's main training session before being cleared to return by the medical team.

It is the second concussion Kolodjashnij has suffered in the space of two months after copping a head knock against North Melbourne in round 16.

While Collingwood is set to regain vice-captain Taylor Adams from a groin injury this weekend, Geelong is set to be the big winners of the week off.

Coleman Medallist Jeremy Cameron has been cleared to play after sending a scare through the Geelong camp when he tweaked his hamstring against Gold Coast in round 22.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Footy Feed: 'Ruthless' Dees, Swan 'built for big stage', contract latest Sarah Olle and Libby Birch with the latest footy news

Ruckman Rhys Stanley (adductor) and veteran midfielder Mitch Duncan (hip) are both expected to return to the 22 after interrupted finishes to their home and away seasons.

All-Australian midfielder Cam Guthrie is also set to be good to go after sitting out the second half of the big win over the Eagles after copping a blow to his shoulder.

Sam Menegola had his load managed in round 23 due to soreness and has endured a frustrating season following off-season knee surgery.

Sam Menegola in action during Geelong's round 22 match against Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium on August 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The West Australian didn’t play a senior game until round 14 and has only played seven times in 2022 due to lingering knee soreness and concussion, but might find his way into Geelong's 23 this weekend.

Chris Scott and the match committee inside GMHBA Stadium will be forced to make some difficult selections in the coming 48 hours.

The Cats have had 22 players feature at least 15 times in 2022, 12 have played 20 or more and five have played every game so far this season.

Geelong arrives at the start of September as the premiership favourite after finishing two games clear on top of the ladder, on the back of winning the final 13 games of the home and away season.