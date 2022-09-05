Matt Taberner celebrates a goal against Essendon in round five, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: North Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Sunday September 4, 3.45pm ACST

Adelaide may have missed out on its first opportunity to snag a spot in the SANFL Grand Final, but several senior-listed players put in strong performances against North Adelaide on Sunday.

Billy Frampton racked up 21 touches and 10 marks, while Lachie Gollant and Tariek Newchurch each booted two goals.

Luke Pedlar kicked 2.1 and took four marks, while Elliott Himmelberg had a wayward day in front of the sticks, booting 0.3 from 20 touches.

Luke Nankervis (18 disposals) took seven marks and booted a goal, while Zac Taylor had 19 touches, five clearances and seven tackles.

Adelaide will play off against Norwood next weekend for the second Grand Final spot.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Carlton at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, Saturday September 3, 12.05pm AEST

After missing the AFL elimination final win against Richmond with groin soreness, Jarryd Lyons was a late inclusion in Brisbane's 12-point VFL semi-final victory over Carlton on Saturday.

Lyons overcame the groin soreness that kept him out of Thursday night's thriller and was given a run in the state league, picking up 16 disposals.

Veteran Ryan Lester kept his name in the frame for a senior recall if required, grabbing 24 disposals - all kicks - along with nine marks, five tackles and a goal.

Ely Smith also kicked a goal from his 23 touches and Tom Fullarton slotted two, while Connor McFadyen led the Lions for disposals with 28.

Former Cat Nakia Cockatoo was kept scoreless from his 11 disposals but kept the Blues under the pump with half a dozen tackles, James Tunstill upped the pressure with 10 tackles, while Kai Lohmann had 12 touches

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Carlton at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, Saturday September 3, 12.05pm AEST

Paddy Dow was the dominant midfielder on the ground as Carlton fell to a 12-point loss to Brisbane in their semi-final on Saturday.

Dow, pick No.3 in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft who played just four AFL games this year, had 41 disposals, seven tackles, 15 clearances and kicked a goal.

With Alex Mirkov (52 hitouts) controlling the ruck contests, Dow and Jack Carroll (32 disposals and 12 clearances) had 27 clearances between them.

Will Setterfield gathered 23 disposals and Liam Stocker picked up 25 for the Blues.

Will Hayes (22 disposals) was busy, Brodie Kemp kicked a major from his 13 touches and Jesse Motlop also booted a goal from his 11 disposals.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Lost to Carlton in elimination final

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel v Swan Districts at Lane Group Stadium, Sunday September 4, 12.10pm AWST

Peel Thunder recorded a thumping 92-point victory over fellow finals hopeful Swan Districts to secure their spot in the top-five for the first time since 2017.

The Thunder and Swan Districts were equal on points heading in to the final round, but the gap between the sides was evident as Peel dominated from the opening bounce.

Mitch Crowden put his hand up for a senior recall after an outstanding display that saw him finish with 38 disposals, eight marks, four tackles and a goal.

Spearhead Matt Taberner, who is returning from a calf injury suffered in Fremantle's round 21 match against the Bulldogs, also pushed his case with two goals, 13 disposals and four marks.

Sam Sturt was a focal point in the forward line, taking eight marks and booting four goals, while Lloyd Meek booted three majors to go with his 22 disposals.

Neil Erasmus (32 disposals, one goal), Ethan Hughes (30 disposals, 10 marks, two goals) and Karl Worner (24 disposals, one goal, 10 marks) were others to shine in the big win.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Gold Coast at Blacktown International Sportspark, Sunday September 3, 1.05pm AEST

Sam Flanders was instrumental as Gold Coast escaped with a 12-point semi-final victory over Sydney.

The Swans had their chances in the last quarter but inaccuracy cost them in the end, finishing the game with a disappointing 3.6 final term.

Flanders, who was pick No.11 in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft, had the ball on a string collecting a phenomenal 46 disposals, 10 clearances and seven marks in an impressive display for the winners.

Chris Burgess was equally as crucial in the Suns' win, booting four goals along with taking six marks, while Alex Sexton finished with three goals to go with his 11 disposals.

Former Cat Charlie Constable was prolific with 35 disposals, eight clearances and four tackles, with James Tsitas (31 disposals, seven tackles) and Jeremy Sharp (13 marks, two goals) also in the action.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Lost to Gold Coast in elimination final

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: No match - through to preliminary final

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for SANFL finals

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Gold Coast at Blacktown International Sportspark, Sunday September 3, 1.05pm AEST

A four-goal haul from Hayden McLean wasn't enough to get Sydney home in its semi-final clash with Gold Coast.

The Swans fought back late after the Suns had a 24-point buffer at the last change, but couldn't make the most of their opportunities, booting 3.6 in the final term to fall short by 12 points.

Big man Callum Sinclair (two goals, 18 hitouts, five clearances) and Ben Ronke (two goals, 21 disposals) were the Swans' other multiple goalkickers.

Will Gould was huge in defence, finishing with 11 marks and three tackles to go with his 24 disposals.

Matt Roberts (30 disposals, four clearances), Braeden Campbell (24 disposals, one goal) and James Bell (26 disposals, seven clearances) were among the Swans' best in the tough loss.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Claremont v West Coast at Revo Fitness Stadium, Saturday September 3, 2.10pm AWST

Patrick Naish produced a strong performance in West Coast's 23-point loss to Claremont on Saturday.

Naish, signed via the Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period (SSP) this year, gathered 33 disposals to go with 11 marks and a goal.

Jackson Nelson also impressed with 32 touches, seven tackles and a major for the Eagles, who have just one WAFL win this year.

Also busy for West Coast were Greg Clark (23 disposals and 11 marks) and Sam Petrevski-Seton (21).

The top pick in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, Jai Culley had 17 disposals, while Luke Foley (19 disposals) and Zane Trew (17) also had an impact.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals