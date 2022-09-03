FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

The second week of the VFL finals continues on Sunday when Sydney takes on Gold Coast from 1.05pm AEST and the victor will go on to play Collingwood in the other prelim, with a Grand Final berth at stake.

>> Scroll down to find the live links of the VFL and WAFL games you want to watch

Peel Thunder and Swan Districts face off on Sunday in the WAFL in a 'win and you're in' clash from 12.10pm AWST, in a grandstand finish to the home and away season.

Fremantle forward Matt Taberner has been named for Peel, with his chances of playing AFL again this year to be determined by his performance against Swan Districts.

>> Kayo subscribers can also stream the 2022 Toyota AFL Finals Series LIVE from the AFL Live Official App on mobile

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the WAFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game



Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, finals week two

Saturday, September 3

Brisbane v Carlton, Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, 12.05pm AEST

Sunday, September 4

Sydney v Gold Coast, Blacktown International Sportspark, 1.05pm AEST

WAFL fixture, round 20



Saturday, September 3

East Perth v East Fremantle, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST

West Perth v Subiaco, Pentanet Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Claremont v West Coast, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Perth v South Fremantle, Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST

Sunday September 4

Peel Thunder v Swan Districts, Lane Group Stadium, 12.10pm AWST

TSL fixture, finals week one

Saturday, September 3

Clarence v Lauderdale, Twin Ovals, 2pm AEST

Launceston v Tigers, Windsor Park, 2.15pm AEST