Simon Goodwin during Melbourne's match against Fremantle in round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S THURSDAY, September 1 and here's our 3-2-1 of the biggest footy stories of the day.

3 - Gastro scare for Dees on eve of finals

MELBOURNE coach Simon Goodwin was kept away from players on Thursday after experiencing gastro-like symptoms a day out from the Dees' qualifying final against Sydney.

Experienced defender Michael Hibberd was another notable absentee from the light training session at Gosch's Paddock, although neither are expected to miss the Swans clash.

The Dees have also confirmed ruckman Luke Jackson (knee) and defender Christian Salem (groin) will play despite injury concerns.

Read more from the Demons

2 - Premiership Hawk says farewell

HAWTHORN veteran Liam Shiels has announced his retirement after 14 seasons in the AFL.

The popular 31-year-old will hang up the boots after 255 games, including playing a crucial role in Hawthorn's premiership three-peat of 2013, 2014 and 2015.

"It's been a tough decision, and a decision I was always going to leave until the end of the year as I made the commitment to my teammates and staff at Box Hill to play out finals with them," Shiels said.

Read more from Liam Shiels

Liam Shiels poses during Hawthorn's team photo day on March 8, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

1 - Two Bombers chase off-season trades

ESSENDON defender Aaron Francis will seek a trade this off-season, while hard-running Bombers wingman Brayden Ham is also attracting interest from other clubs.

Francis is out of contract and while he is originally from South Australia, he has an open mind about his next move and is not just looking at clubs in his home state.

Ham is also yet to be offered a new contract and has spoken to two rival Victorian clubs about a deal for next season.

Read all the latest trade news in Inside Trading

FREMANTLE has pulled a selection shock ahead of Saturday night's elimination final against the Western Bulldogs, naming first-year forward Jye Amiss to play his first game since round eight.

With key forward Matt Taberner overlooked because of an ongoing calf injury, the Dockers have turned to 19-year-old Amiss to support fellow tall forwards Rory Lobb and Griffin Logue, who both return.

The Bulldogs have also made three changes for the clash at Optus Stadium on Saturday night.

Get all the latest team news