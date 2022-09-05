IT'S MONDAY, September 5 and here's our 3-2-1 of the biggest footy stories of the day.

3 - All eyes on injured Dees star

MELBOURNE defender Jake Lever has backed teammate Christian Petracca to push through a fractured leg and corked calf for their cut-throat semi-final against Brisbane on Friday night.

Petracca completed a light training session with his teammates at Gosch's Paddock on Monday morning, albeit with a slight limp and with tape around his right calf.

Read more on Petracca's injury HERE

Christian Petracca at Melbourne training on September 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

2 - Blues delist former first-round pick

CARLTON has delisted former first-round pick Liam Stocker and mid-season draftee Will Hayes.

Stocker was part of the first significant live trade during the 2018 NAB AFL Draft, with Carlton parting with a future first-round pick to secure an additional selection, which they used on Stocker at pick No.19.

However, he played just 28 senior games across four seasons with the club.

Read more on Stocker's exit HERE and get all the 2022 retirements and delistings HERE

Liam Stocker in action during Carlton's clash with GWS in VFL round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

1 - Tigers should get tough on Dusty

ESSENDON great Matthew Lloyd says Richmond needs to reconsider Dustin Martin's future at the club if the Brownlow medallist is not "all in" on winning another premiership with the Tigers.

Amid reports that Martin has pondered a move interstate after a difficult year on and off the field, Lloyd says the future of both Martin and veteran Trent Cotchin at the Tigers is far from clearcut.

NOT LEAVING Hardwick adamant Dusty will stay a Tiger

"I would say, 'At $1.3 million a year ... it's such a big investment, so unless you're 100 per cent in and 100 per cent invested, think long and hard about what you want do," Lloyd told Access All Areas.

"We could bring in two players ... on that money who could help catapult us to potentially our next premiership, rather than Dustin Martin who is not all in."

Watch Lloyd's take on Richmond's future and more below

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Time for Tigers to get tough with Dusty, 'broken' Dees Matthew Lloyd and Damian Barrett discuss the future of Dustin Martin and analyse the moments that won Geelong a classic final

You might also like ...

GEELONG may have sold the farm to lure Jeremy Cameron to the Cattery, but it might well end up being one of the greatest deals in the history of the game, writes AFL.com.au's Damian Barrett.

After Cameron played a starring role in Geelong's qualifying final win over Collingwood on Saturday, which surprisingly yielded just a single vote from the two coaches, the Cats are primed to land their first flag in 11 years.

Barrett reveals behind-the-scenes details of Cameron's move from the Giants in 2020 and explains why it could go down as one of the greatest off-season moves ever.

Read more from Damo HERE

Sign up to the AFL Runner to get the latest and best AFL and Club news, video and special offerings delivered free to your inbox