CARLTON has delisted former first-round pick Liam Stocker and mid-season draftee Will Hayes.

The Blues continued their list changes on Monday after their VFL team was knocked out of finals contention over the weekend, with Stocker and Hayes informed they would not be offered contracts for season 2023 and beyond.

Having already drafted Sam Walsh with pick No.1 that same year, the club's list manager at the time Stephen Silvagni later said they rated Stocker as the sixth best player in that season's draft pool.

However, Stocker failed to break into Carlton's midfield rotation and has been used for the majority of his career as a small defender. He played just 28 senior games across four seasons with the club.

Hayes, who had previously represented the Western Bulldogs, was the club's second pick at the most recent mid-season draft, but managed just two appearances for the Blues including one as a medical substitute.

Will Hayes handballs during Carlton's clash with West Coast in round 17, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"Liam gave great effort during his four seasons here and while he was not able to solidify his place in the side this year, his capacity to continue to work hard was a testament to him," the club's list manager Nick Austin said.

"Although Will was only on the list for a short period of time, his efforts to earn a place in the side to play two games was a result of his work ethic.

"We thank both players for their contributions during their time at the club and wish them all the best for the future."

Carlton had previously announced that Jack Newnes, Oscar McDonald and Luke Parks had also been delisted.