JORDAN De Goey and Lachie Neale produced monstrous performances in the first week of the finals, but how did Fremantle's young guns rate?

De Goey almost inspired Collingwood to an upset victory as it fell to a six-point loss to Geelong in their qualifying final at the MCG on Saturday.

The 26-year-old kicked two final-quarter goals, finishing with 26 disposals, nine tackles and eight clearances in the defeat.

De Goey's performance was rated 28.7 by the Official AFL Player Ratings, more than double his home and away average of 13.8.

His display ranked above Lachie Neale (25.0), Marcus Bontempelli (24.7), Clayton Oliver (24.2) and Jeremy Cameron (21.4), who were all enormous for their respective teams.

Neale inspired Brisbane's win over Richmond in their elimination final with 39 disposals and 15 clearances on Thursday night.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Neale the real deal in stunning ball-winning display Lachie Neale produces a midfield masterclass to help his side snatch a crucial finals victory

The Western Bulldogs were overrun by Fremantle despite Bontempelli's performance (30 disposals and two goals), while Oliver (29 touches and two goals) was a standout in Melbourne's loss to Sydney and Cameron (17 touches and three goals) guided the Cats to victory.

Each of those players outperformed their home and away averages by a significant margin, as did unlikely heroes James Rowbottom (24 disposals and a goal) and Gary Rohan (14 disposals and three goals), as well as Steven May, who kept Lance Franklin goalless.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Rohan silences critics with match-winning performance Gary Rohan showed no signs of his finals yips with his three-goal haul leading the Cats to an all-time win

Dockers duo Andrew Brayshaw (32 disposals and a goal) and Caleb Serong (33 disposals, a goal and 10 clearances) were lauded for their performances in Fremantle's victory over the Bulldogs.

However, Brayshaw – the AFL Players' Association's MVP – was down on his home and away season average (11.7) with a rating of 10.1, while Serong was only slightly above with 14.6 (home and away average of 12.0).

AFL Player Ratings FW1 H&A average Jordan De Goey 28.7 13.8 Lachie Neale 25.0 16.4 Marcus Bontempelli 24.7 17.8 Clayton Oliver 24.2 18.0 Jeremy Cameron 21.4 12.6 James Rowbottom 19.0 10.7 Steven May 15.3 10.8 Caleb Serong 14.6 12.0 Gary Rohan 13.4 7.5 Andrew Brayshaw 10.1 11.7



De Goey's final term, when he had seven disposals and kicked two goals, was the best rated single quarter at 12.2.

That was ahead of Oliver's third quarter (nine disposals, five tackles and two goals) at 11.7 and Bontempelli's opening term (seven kicks and two goals) at 10.6.