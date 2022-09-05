Junior Rioli celebrates a goal during West Coast's clash against North Melbourne in round two, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast premiership forward Junior Rioli is yet to decide where he will play in 2022 after meeting with Port Adelaide on Monday.

Rioli, who is out of contract, told Nine News that he was hopeful his management could negotiate a new deal that would offer him long-term security.

While the Power now appear in a strong position to win his services, sources close to the 27-year-old insisted Rioli was undecided and was doing his due diligence by meeting with the club and undergoing a medical assessment.

Rioli is also yet to communicate an official position to West Coast.

Asked by Nine News on Monday if he could see himself playing with Port Adelaide in 2023, Rioli replied: "Hopefully, we'll see how we go (and) if my manager can look after me and work out a good thing."

"If I could set myself up for the rest of my life, that's all I want to do," he said.

"I've been through too much in the last 18 months, so I just want to make the most of being in the industry I am now."

Upon arrival in Perth late on Monday, the small forward said he had not made a decision to leave West Coast yet and the club understood he was exploring his options.

AFL.com.au reported last month that Port Adelaide had registered an interest in Rioli and the Power have reportedly offered him a lucrative multi-year contract.

Rioli is not a free agent and the two clubs would need to organise a trade, with the Power currently holding picks No.8, No.52 and No.56.

Their second-round selection, No.26, was traded to the Eagles during last year's Trade Period.

Rioli was in talks for a new deal with the Eagles, but those negotiations were put on hold in July when his father, Willie Rioli snr, died from a heart attack aged 50.

The talented goalkicker said his father had been helping plan his next career move.

"A lot of this has been weighed up since before I came back to footy," Junior Rioli said.

"It's kind of been planned with me and my dad, but it's been a bit slow now that my dad's not here.

"It'll work itself out, but I've got no plans so far."

The Eagles remain keen to retain Rioli, who was a key member of the 2018 premiership team just two years after being drafted from SANFL club Glenelg.

The goalsneak played 38 games across 2018 and 2019 before serving a two-year ban for twice tampering with a urine sample, receiving significant support from the Eagles during his period on the sidelines.

Rioli kicked 14 goals from 13 games in his return to the AFL this season, pushing up the ground at times to play as a midfielder.