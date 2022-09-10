GEELONG will host a Friday night preliminary final and Sydney's clash against Collingwood will be in the Saturday twilight slot.

The fixture for preliminary final weekend of the 2022 Toyota AFL Finals Series was confirmed on Saturday night, with the teams to take on the Cats and Swans on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The Cats will take on Brisbane at the MCG on Friday, September 16 at 7.50pm AEST.

With a spot in the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final up for grabs, the Swans will host a preliminary final at the SCG for the first time since 1996 when they take on the Pies on the Saturday, September 17 at 4.45pm AEST.

The winners of those two prelims will then face off for the premiership in the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final on Saturday, September 24 at the MCG.

"We've seen amazing contests throughout week one of the Finals Series, and I have no doubt the upcoming Semi and Preliminary Finals will be the same impressive standard of football," AFL EGM Clubs, Finance and Broadcasting Travis Auld said.

"Millions of Australians will be watching the Preliminary Finals with bated breath – whether it be in the stadiums or on TV – to see who earns the coveted honour of playing in the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final."

WEEK THREE FINALS FIXTURE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16



First preliminary final

Geelong v Brisbane at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Second preliminary final

Sydney v Collingwood at the SCG, 4.45pm AEST