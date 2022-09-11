Sam Flanders for Gold Coast during its 2022 VFL preliminary final against Southport. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Adelaide v Norwood at Adelaide Oval, Sunday September 11, 3.15pm ACST

Adelaide talls Elliott Himmelberg and Fischer McAsey kicked three goals each but couldn't prevent their side going down to Norwood in the SANFL preliminary final.



Himmelberg took six marks and kicked 3.2 to go with his 16 disposals for Adelaide, while three of McAsey's five kicks for the game were majors.



Mid-season draftee Brett Turner impressed with 26 disposals and 10 tackles, while Lachie Sholl (17 possessions) and Josh Worrell (16) also saw plenty of the footy.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Brisbane at Casey Fields, Saturday September 10, 1.10pm AEST

Hard man Mitch Robinson did everything he could to win a recall for Brisbane's AFL preliminary final against Geelong next week, racking up a game-high 29 possessions in the Lions' heavy VFL loss to Casey on Saturday.

Robinson, who is expected to leave the Lions at the end of the season, was a standout in Brisbane's thumping 51-point defeat that ends its VFL season, laying six tackles and having 20 kicks in a strong performance.

Fellow midfielder Rhys Mathieson, the unused medi-sub in the AFL on Friday night, finished with 23 disposals.

Our season comes to a close at Casey. pic.twitter.com/wbs8nuRPJP — Brisbane Lions VFL (@lions_vfl) September 10, 2022

Both Robinson and Mathieson played the AFL elimination final against Richmond, but would likely need injuries to some senior midfielders to be recalled for the prelim against the Cats.

Jaxon Prior, who was also dropped from the senior side during the week, had 12 kicks in his 13 disposals.

Kai Lohmann (two goals from nine touches) was Brisbane's only multiple goalkicker in its final VFL match of the season, while ruckman Henry Smith showed some positive signs with 15 disposals, nine tackles and 25 hitouts.

VFL Showreel, PF: Kai Lohmann highlights Enjoy Kai Lohmann's standout VFL performance for the Lions

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Lost to Casey in semi-final

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Lost to Carlton in elimination final

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: South Fremantle v Peel at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, Sunday September 11, 12.10pm AWST

A day after Fremantle's AFL season came to an end in Melbourne, Peel Thunder kept their WAFL season alive with a nine-point win over South Fremantle.

Dockers defender Nathan Wilson led all players for Peel with 26 disposals - 24 of them kicks - while in-demand tall Lloyd Meek picked up 19 possessions and seven tackles to go with his 34 hitouts in an eye-catching performance.

Having failed in his push for an AFL recall during the finals series, key forward Matt Taberner kicked two goals for Peel, while fellow Dockers forward Sam Sturt bagged three majors.

WAFL Showreel, EF: Sam Sturt highlights Enjoy Sam Sturt's standout WAFL performance for the Thunder

Midfielder Mitch Crowden picked up 20 possessions and a game-high 10 tackles, Connor Blakley had 14 touches and six tackles, while Ethan Hughes had 17 disposals.

Peel will now face Claremont in next Sunday's semi-final.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v Gold Coast at Fankhauser Reserve, Sunday September 11, 1.10pm AEST

Gold Coast pair Sam Flanders and Charlie Constable both reached the 40-disposal milestone, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Suns going down to Southport in the VFL preliminary final.

Flanders led all comers with 42 possessions, nine marks and seven tackles, while Constable finished with 40 touches, including nine clearances.

VFL Showreel, PF: Chris Burgess highlights Enjoy Chris Burgess' standout VFL performance for the Suns

Key forward Chris Burgess kicked a game-high four goals and took five marks, while Josh Corbett also impressed with 10 marks and two goals to go with 14 possessions.

Ned Moyle (45 hitouts and 19 disposals) had a fascinating dual with former Sun Brayden Crossley (36 hitouts and 21 touches) in the ruck, while Jack Bowes also had a good day out, finishing with 23 possessions, seven tackles and a goal.

Southport will take on Casey in the VFL Grand Final at Ikon Park on Sunday, September 18.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Lost to Gold Coast in elimination final

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Brisbane at Casey Fields, Saturday September 10, 1.10pm AEST

The day after Melbourne crashed out of the AFL finals, tall forwards Tom McDonald and Jacob van Rooyen kicked three goals each as Casey thrashed Brisbane to win through to the VFL Grand Final.

McDonald, on the comeback from a Lisfranc injury, and youngster van Rooyen were considered outside chances of playing in the senior side for Melbourne's AFL semi-final against the Lions on Friday night, but they will instead spearhead Casey's push for some silverware next weekend.

VFL Showreel, PF: Tom McDonald highlights Enjoy Tom McDonald's standout VFL performance for the Demons

McDonald was one of the best on ground in Casey's 51-point win, picking up 20 disposals to go with his three majors, and he also shook off an injury scare in the final term when he limped from the ground before returning.

Luke Dunstan (25 disposals and 10 tackles) and Kade Chandler (25 touches and a goal) also had a good day out, as did talls Mitch Brown (22 touches and nine marks) and Adam Tomlinson (22 disposals).

Another Demon tall, Sam Weideman, had a solid day in a ruck role, picking up 14 disposals and a goal to go with 37 hitouts.

VFL Showreel, PF: Jacob van Rooyen highlights Enjoy Jacob van Rooyen's standout VFL performance for the Demons

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for SANFL finals

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Lost to Gold Coast in semi-final

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for WAFL finals

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals