Cam Rayner and Alex Neal-Bullen wrestle as Ben Brown lays injured during Brisbane's clash against Melbourne in round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

JUST three weeks after its controversial final-round match, Brisbane defender Brandon Starcevich expects another "fiery" encounter against Melbourne in Friday night's semi-final.

When the teams met in round 23 at the Gabba, the Demons walked away with second place after belting the home team, while all the Lions walked away with was dented pride and unwanted headlines for Dayne Zorko.

Brisbane's captain was at the centre of a sledging controversy involving Harrison Petty, that the two clubs resolved without requiring AFL intervention after the Demons defender was left in tears.

Starcevich said he expected emotions to run high at the MCG, but not be over the top.

Dayne Zorko and James Harmes exchange words during the Brisbane v Melbourne clash at The Gabba on August 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think it'll be pretty fiery," he said.

"I think the intensity of the finals will ramp it up a little bit, it always does.

"I think a bit of banter here and there is fine, but obviously there's things you can and can't say."

Starcevich is one of Brisbane's quieter players, preferring to let his actions do the talking, and will have his hands full defending either Bayley Fritsch or Kysaiah Pickett.

Brandon Starcevich at Brisbane training on September 6, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The rugged 23-year-old was one of the Lions' best in their elimination final win over Richmond, keeping Shai Bolton to two goals from just 10 disposals (and one of those goals came from a deliberate out of bounds free kick).

Starcevich said defending Pickett had similarities to defending Bolton.

"They've got similar traits," he said.

"It's pretty hard to stop him, he's so dynamic and always moving and when the ball hits the deck he can do some freakish stuff, so it's all about trying to keep him away from the drop of the ball, which, with a guy that agile and quick it's pretty hard to do at times.

"Hopefully the ball doesn't fall his way."