BRISBANE has made four changes to its 22 for Friday night's semi-final against Melbourne at the MCG, dropping noted hard men Mitch Robinson and Rhys Mathieson.

The Lions have recalled Cam Rayner and Noah Answerth after they missed the elimination final win over Richmond through suspension, while they've also brought in Darcy Fort to replace concussed ruckman Oscar McInerney.

Callum Ah Chee comes into the 22, while Darcy Wilmot and Deven Robertson retain their places. Jaxon Prior, Robinson and Mathieson have been omitted.

The Demons will go in unchanged from the team that lost to Sydney last week, with Christian Petracca (calf) and Charlie Spargo (throat) both overcoming injury concerns.

The Dees have resisted the urge to recall tall forward Tom McDonald, who has played just one VFL game in his comeback from injury.

In Saturday's semi-final at the MCG, Collingwood has replaced injured midfielder Taylor Adams with Trent Bianco to face Fremantle.

Bianco played the final five games of the home and away season before making way when Adams returned from injury for last week's qualifying final against Geelong, when he suffered a serious groin injury.

Fremantle has resisted the urge to recall forward Matt Taberner, sticking with impressive teenager Jye Amiss as it goes in unchanged against the Magpies.

Friday, September 9



Melbourne v Brisbane at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: J.Smith (Medi-Sub)

Qualifying final sub: J.Smith (unused)

BRISBANE

In: D.Fort, C.Rayner, N.Answerth

Out: M.Robinson (omitted), R.Mathieson (omitted), J.Prior (omitted), O.McInerney (illness)

Elimination final sub: C.Ah Chee (replaced O.McInerney in the first quarter)

Saturday, September 10



Collingwood v Fremantle at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: T.Bianco

Out: T.Adams (groin), N.Kreuger (Medi-Sub)

Qualifying final sub: N.Kreuger (replaced T.Adams in the fourth quarter)

FREMANTLE

In: Nil

Out: B.Banfield (Medi-Sub)

Elimination final sub: B.Banfield (unused)