Mitch Brown and Tom McDonald in action during Casey Demons' clash with Sydney in the VFL qualifying final, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

And in an addition to our state-league streaming offering this September, all of the Tasmanian State League finals will be available to watch live and free in the video players in this article.

The third week of the VFL finals continues on Saturday when minor premiers Casey Demons and Brisbane face off at Casey Fields for a Grand Final berth from 1.10pm AEST.

On Sunday, the other Grand Final spot is up for grabs in an all-Queensland affair when Southport takes on Gold Coast at Fankhauser Reserve from 1.10pm AEST.

It's the first week of finals action in the WAFL, and it all kicks off on Saturday when East Fremantle hosts Claremont from 1.40pm AWST in a qualifying final at New Choice Homes Park.

It's do-or-die on Sunday when South Fremantle clashes with Peel Thunder from 12.10pm AWST in an elimination final clash at Fremantle Community Bank Oval.

And on Saturday, week two of the TSL finals takes place when Tigers clash with Clarence in the preliminary final from 2.30pm AEST.

The winner will go on to play Launceston in the TSL Grand Final on Saturday September 17.

TSL finals: Tigers v Clarence

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, finals week three

Saturday, September 10

Casey Demons v Brisbane, Casey Fields, 1.10pm AEST

Sunday, September 4

Southport v Gold Coast, Fankhauser Reserve, 1.10pm AEST

WAFL fixture, finals week one

Saturday, September 10

East Fremantle v Claremont, New Choice Homes Park, 1.40pm AWST

Sunday September 11

South Fremantle v Peel Thunder, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 12.10pm AWST

TSL fixture, finals week one

Saturday, September 10

Tigers v Clarence, Twin Ovals, 2.30pm AEST



