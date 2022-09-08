Luke Breust celebrates a goal during the R20 clash between Hawthorn and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on July 30, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

LUKE Breust has put any talk of finishing his career at another club to bed by signing a one-year contract extension with Hawthorn on Friday.

The three-time premiership star, who was already tied to the club for next season, will now remain in brown and gold until at least the end of 2024.

The 31-year-old was the club's leading goalkicker this season with 40 majors, and he remains one of the competition's most dangerous forwards ahead of his 14th season in the AFL.

With 260 games behind him, Breust is the most experienced player on the club's list following the retirements of Ben McEvoy and Liam Shiels.

Breust's 481 career goals sees him sit in seventh place in the all-time goalkicking ranks at the Hawks.

"Luke's value to the club is immeasurable. While he is still playing at a high level on-field, his willingness to educate and mentor our younger players has been equally valuable," Hawthorn list manager Mark McKenzie said.

"We're very pleased that he has been quick to confirm his commitment to the club's future, which we think is a broader reflection of how the playing group feels about the direction we are going.

"As a three-time premiership player, Luke has already made an immense impact on the club with his own achievements in his own right. But he is just as determined to now help to build towards our next period of success."

Breust last year rejected a deadline-day offer from Greater Western Sydney to stay at the Hawks.

The Hawks will now turn their attention to re-signing free agent Jack Gunston, who has been attracting interest from rival clubs including Brisbane.