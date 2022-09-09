Todd Goldstein poses for a photo at Arden Street ahead of the 2022 season on February 17. Picture: AFL Photos

VETERAN ruckman Todd Goldstein will continue his career at North Melbourne after signing a one-year deal with the club.

Taken with the 37th pick of the 2006 NAB AFL Draft, Goldstein made his debut for North Melbourne in 2008 and became an All-Australian and Syd Barker medallist in 2015.

The 34-year-old currently holds the record for most total hitouts in VFL/AFL history after he overtook Aaron Sandilands in round 17, 2021.

A solid 2022 season saw the dependable ruckman play all 22 home and away games, finishing fourth in the club's Syd Barker Medal.

Currently sitting on 295 games, Goldstein is set to play his 300th in 2023 which will make him the sixth Roo to achieve the feat.

“It’s our obligation to try to teach these young guys what it takes to be a North Melbourne person.”



Having been guided by champion Roos, Goldy feels it’s his responsibility to pay it forward ?



Watch the full interview: https://t.co/MqfMyPxwxw pic.twitter.com/x4Gy8raDiq — North Melbourne FC (@NMFCOfficial) September 9, 2022

"Todd has given his all to the club over such a long period so we are really pleased to have come to an agreement to extend his time at North Melbourne," North Melbourne list and recruiting manager Brady Rawlings said.

"Todd is one of the all-time greats of the North Melbourne Football Club. He is the ultimate professional in the way he goes about his football, he is loved by our members and supporters and equally so by his teammates and coaches.

"We look forward to seeing him continue to lead and guide our young group, as he charges towards his 300-game milestone."