Fitzroy president Ern Joseph introduces players to the Queen ahead of Richmond v Fitzroy at the MCG in round one, 1970. Picture: Herald Sun

FOOTBALL crowds at all AFL, AFLW and VFL matches this weekend will observe a minute's silence after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan released a statement on Friday, expressing the League's sadness at the Queen's passing.

"The AFL is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," McLachlan said.

"We extend our sympathies to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this very difficult time."

Copy link Link copied to clipboard When the Queen came to the footy at the MCG Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and the royal family were welcomed to the 'G ahead of Richmond v Fitzroy in round one, 1970

The Queen died at Balmoral in Scotland on Friday morning AEST, sparking a global outpouring of mourning.

Queen Elizabeth II visited Australia 16 times during her 70-year reign, including a stop in Melbourne in 1970 when the royal family was welcomed to the MCG ahead of a round one clash between Richmond and Fitzroy.

Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at the MCG ahead of Richmond v Fitzroy in round one, 1970. Picture: Herald Sun

McLachlan said the Queen's visit to the MCG on that trip reflected her status as "a woman of the people".

"This was never more evident than when she attended the 1970 season-opening Richmond v Fitzroy game at the MCG, unfurling Richmond’s 1969 premiership flag, happily meeting players and eagerly learning about our game," he said.

"Her grit, humility and devotion to the Commonwealth will be remembered by all long after her reign.

"May she rest in peace."

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at the MCG ahead of Richmond v Fitzroy in round one, 1970. Picture: Herald Sun

Flags will be flown at half-mast at the MCG ahead of both AFL semi-finals this weekend, and the minute's silence will take place before the national anthem.

All AFLW and VFL games will also observe a minute's silence.