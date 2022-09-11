The AFL has confirmed the ticketing release information for Week Three of the 2022 Toyota AFL Finals Series.

The AFL recently announced a price freeze on all tickets for all matches at all venues across Weeks One to Three of the 2022 Toyota AFL Finals Series with entry level reserved seat Week Three remaining at $65.



Friday, 16 September

First Preliminary Final,

Geelong Cats vs. Brisbane Lions at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST



Saturday, 17 September

Second Preliminary Final,

Sydney Swans v Collingwood at the SCG, 4.45pm AEST



TICKETEK ON SALE TIMES FOR BOTH MATCHES.



Club Members

Monday 12 September 10:00am – 2:00pm AEST



General Public

Monday 12 September 3:00pm AEST



AFL Members (MCG MATCH ONLY)

Monday 12 September 10:00am AEST



AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said it has so far been an unbelievable start to the 2022 Toyota AFL Finals Series.



“Week One was unbelievable and Week Two simply extraordinary," Ms Rogers said.



"Collingwood vs Fremantle (90,612) was the biggest Week Two crowd of all-time at the MCG featuring an interstate side and the biggest crowd Fremantle had ever played in front of outside the 2013 Grand Final."



“Tickets for Week Three go on sale Monday morning with competing club members to get first access and the AFL strongly encourages fans to only purchase tickets for the two finals this weekend through the authorised ticketing agent Ticketek.”