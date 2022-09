The Demons look dejected after losing the semi-final against Brisbane the MCG on September 9, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY benefited from Melbourne's shock finals exit on Friday night, with the Swans first pick at this year's NAB AFL Draft locked in at No.14.

The Swans collected Melbourne's future first-round pick last year via Adelaide in a swap for Jordan Dawson during the 2021 trade period.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

The Dees' early end to their premiership defence with their defeat to Brisbane in the semi-final means the Swans will have their pick at No.14, with Sydney also holding its own first-round pick. Melbourne's first pick at this stage lands at No.32.

Fremantle's loss to Collingwood on Saturday night sets the Dockers' first pick at No.13, although it is likely to be a part of the potential deal to secure Luke Jackson.

DRAFT DOLLARS The new draft bargaining tool

Richmond holds three picks inside the top-30 – No.12, 19 (tied to North Melbourne) and 30 – but the Tigers' suite of selections will be in play as the club attempts to land deals for Giants pair Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper.

Jacob Hopper and Tim Taranto celebrate a goal for the Giants last season. Picture: AFL Photos

Results in the coming preliminary finals and Grand Final will complete the indicative draft order, with Gold Coast having three picks tied to Collingwood's finishing position in the second, third and fourth rounds.

The NAB AFL Draft will be staged on Monday and Tuesday, November 28-29 this year.

Indicative draft order after semi-finals

ROUND ONE 1 North Melbourne 2 West Coast 3 Greater Western Sydney 4 Essendon 5 Adelaide 6 Hawthorn 7 Gold Coast 8 Port Adelaide 9 St Kilda 10 Carlton 11 Western Bulldogs 12 Richmond 13 Fremantle 14 Sydney (tied to Melbourne) 15 Brisbane 16 Collingwood 17 Sydney 18 Geelong

ROUND TWO 19 Richmond (tied to North Melbourne) 20 West Coast 21 Greater Western Sydney 22 Essendon 23 Adelaide 24 Hawthorn 25 Gold Coast 26 West Coast (tied to Port Adelaide) 27 St Kilda 28 Carlton 29 Western Bulldogs 30 Richmond 31 Gold Coast (tied to Fremantle) 32 Melbourne 33 Brisbane 34 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood) 35 Sydney 36 Geelong

ROUND THREE 37 Western Bulldogs (tied to North Melbourne) 38 West Coast 39 Greater Western Sydney 40 Essendon 41 Melbourne (tied to Adelaide) 42 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn) 43 Gold Coast 44 Brisbane (tied to Port Adelaide) 45 St Kilda 46 Geelong (tied to Carlton) 47 Collingwood (tied to Western Bulldogs) 48 Collingwood (tied to Richmond) 49 Hawthorn (tied to Fremantle) 50 Melbourne 51 Geelong (tied to Brisbane) 52 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood) 53 Port Adelaide (tied to Sydney) 54 Geelong

ROUND FOUR 55 North Melbourne 56 Port Adelaide (tied to West Coast) 57 Greater Western Sydney 58 Essendon 59 Greater Western Sydney (tied to Adelaide) 60 Geelong (tied to Hawthorn) 61 Hawthorn (tied to Gold Coast) 62 Carlton (tied to Port Adelaide) 63 Melbourne (tied to St Kilda) 64 Carlton 65 Western Bulldogs 66 North Melbourne (tied to Richmond) 67 Gold Coast (tied to Fremantle) 68 Melbourne 69 Brisbane 70 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood) 71 Sydney 72 Geelong

Future traded picks in 2022

First round

Sydney has Melbourne's pick

Second round

Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick

Gold Coast has Fremantle's pick

Richmond has North Melbourne's pick

West Coast has Port Adelaide's pick

Third round

Brisbane has Port Adelaide's pick

Collingwood has Hawthorn's pick

Collingwood has Richmond's pick

Collingwood has Western Bulldogs's pick

Geelong has Carlton's pick

Geelong has Brisbane's pick

Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick

Hawthorn has Fremantle's pick

Melbourne has Adelaide's pick

Port Adelaide has Sydney's pick

Western Bulldogs has North Melbourne's pick

Fourth round

Hawthorn has Gold Coast's pick

Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick

Gold Coast has Fremantle's pick

North has Richmond's pick

Geelong has Hawthorn's pick

GWS has Adelaide's pick

Carlton has Port Adelaide's pick

Melbourne has St Kilda's pick

Port Adelaide has West Coast's pick