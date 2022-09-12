SYDNEY benefited from Melbourne's shock finals exit on Friday night, with the Swans first pick at this year's NAB AFL Draft locked in at No.14.

The Swans collected Melbourne's future first-round pick last year via Adelaide in a swap for Jordan Dawson during the 2021 trade period.

The Dees' early end to their premiership defence with their defeat to Brisbane in the semi-final means the Swans will have their pick at No.14, with Sydney also holding its own first-round pick. Melbourne's first pick at this stage lands at No.32.

Fremantle's loss to Collingwood on Saturday night sets the Dockers' first pick at No.13, although it is likely to be a part of the potential deal to secure Luke Jackson.

Richmond holds three picks inside the top-30 – No.12, 19 (tied to North Melbourne) and 30 – but the Tigers' suite of selections will be in play as the club attempts to land deals for Giants pair Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper.

Results in the coming preliminary finals and Grand Final will complete the indicative draft order, with Gold Coast having three picks tied to Collingwood's finishing position in the second, third and fourth rounds.

The NAB AFL Draft will be staged on Monday and Tuesday, November 28-29 this year. 

Indicative draft order after semi-finals

ROUND ONE
1 North Melbourne
2 West Coast 
3 Greater Western Sydney
4 Essendon
5 Adelaide
6 Hawthorn
7 Gold Coast
8 Port Adelaide
9 St Kilda
10 Carlton
11 Western Bulldogs
12 Richmond
13 Fremantle
14 Sydney (tied to Melbourne)
15 Brisbane
16 Collingwood
17 Sydney
18 Geelong

ROUND TWO
19 Richmond (tied to North Melbourne)
20 West Coast
21 Greater Western Sydney
22 Essendon
23 Adelaide
24 Hawthorn       
25 Gold Coast
26 West Coast (tied to Port Adelaide)  
27 St Kilda
28 Carlton
29 Western Bulldogs
30 Richmond   
31 Gold Coast (tied to Fremantle)
32 Melbourne
33 Brisbane
34 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)
35 Sydney
36 Geelong

ROUND THREE
37 Western Bulldogs (tied to North Melbourne)
38 West Coast
39 Greater Western Sydney
40 Essendon
41 Melbourne (tied to Adelaide)
42 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)
43 Gold Coast
44 Brisbane (tied to Port Adelaide)
45 St Kilda
46 Geelong (tied to Carlton)
47 Collingwood (tied to Western Bulldogs)
48 Collingwood (tied to Richmond)
49 Hawthorn (tied to Fremantle)
50 Melbourne
51 Geelong (tied to Brisbane) 
52 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood) 
53 Port Adelaide (tied to Sydney)
54 Geelong

ROUND FOUR
55 North Melbourne
56 Port Adelaide (tied to West Coast)
57 Greater Western Sydney
58 Essendon
59 Greater Western Sydney (tied to Adelaide)
60 Geelong (tied to Hawthorn)
61 Hawthorn (tied to Gold Coast)
62 Carlton (tied to Port Adelaide)
63 Melbourne (tied to St Kilda)
64 Carlton
65 Western Bulldogs
66 North Melbourne (tied to Richmond)
67 Gold Coast (tied to Fremantle)
68 Melbourne
69 Brisbane 
70 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood) 
71 Sydney 
72 Geelong

Future traded picks in 2022

First round
Sydney has Melbourne's pick

Second round
Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick
Gold Coast has Fremantle's pick
Richmond has North Melbourne's pick
West Coast has Port Adelaide's pick

Third round
Brisbane has Port Adelaide's pick
Collingwood has Hawthorn's pick
Collingwood has Richmond's pick
Collingwood has Western Bulldogs's pick
Geelong has Carlton's pick
Geelong has Brisbane's pick
Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick
Hawthorn has Fremantle's pick
Melbourne has Adelaide's pick
Port Adelaide has Sydney's pick
Western Bulldogs has North Melbourne's pick

Fourth round
Hawthorn has Gold Coast's pick
Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick
Gold Coast has Fremantle's pick
North has Richmond's pick
Geelong has Hawthorn's pick
GWS has Adelaide's pick
Carlton has Port Adelaide's pick
Melbourne has St Kilda's pick
Port Adelaide has West Coast's pick