SYDNEY benefited from Melbourne's shock finals exit on Friday night, with the Swans first pick at this year's NAB AFL Draft locked in at No.14.
The Swans collected Melbourne's future first-round pick last year via Adelaide in a swap for Jordan Dawson during the 2021 trade period.
The Dees' early end to their premiership defence with their defeat to Brisbane in the semi-final means the Swans will have their pick at No.14, with Sydney also holding its own first-round pick. Melbourne's first pick at this stage lands at No.32.
Fremantle's loss to Collingwood on Saturday night sets the Dockers' first pick at No.13, although it is likely to be a part of the potential deal to secure Luke Jackson.
Richmond holds three picks inside the top-30 – No.12, 19 (tied to North Melbourne) and 30 – but the Tigers' suite of selections will be in play as the club attempts to land deals for Giants pair Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper.
Results in the coming preliminary finals and Grand Final will complete the indicative draft order, with Gold Coast having three picks tied to Collingwood's finishing position in the second, third and fourth rounds.
The NAB AFL Draft will be staged on Monday and Tuesday, November 28-29 this year.
Indicative draft order after semi-finals
|
ROUND ONE
|1
|North Melbourne
|2
|West Coast
|3
|Greater Western Sydney
|4
|Essendon
|5
|Adelaide
|6
|Hawthorn
|7
|Gold Coast
|8
|Port Adelaide
|9
|St Kilda
|10
|Carlton
|11
|Western Bulldogs
|12
|Richmond
|13
|Fremantle
|14
|Sydney (tied to Melbourne)
|15
|Brisbane
|16
|Collingwood
|17
|Sydney
|18
|Geelong
|
ROUND TWO
|19
|Richmond (tied to North Melbourne)
|20
|West Coast
|21
|Greater Western Sydney
|22
|Essendon
|23
|Adelaide
|24
|Hawthorn
|25
|Gold Coast
|26
|West Coast (tied to Port Adelaide)
|27
|St Kilda
|28
|Carlton
|29
|Western Bulldogs
|30
|Richmond
|31
|Gold Coast (tied to Fremantle)
|32
|Melbourne
|33
|Brisbane
|34
|Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)
|35
|Sydney
|36
|Geelong
|
ROUND THREE
|37
|Western Bulldogs (tied to North Melbourne)
|38
|West Coast
|39
|Greater Western Sydney
|40
|Essendon
|41
|Melbourne (tied to Adelaide)
|42
|Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)
|43
|Gold Coast
|44
|Brisbane (tied to Port Adelaide)
|45
|St Kilda
|46
|Geelong (tied to Carlton)
|47
|Collingwood (tied to Western Bulldogs)
|48
|Collingwood (tied to Richmond)
|49
|Hawthorn (tied to Fremantle)
|50
|Melbourne
|51
|Geelong (tied to Brisbane)
|52
|Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)
|53
|Port Adelaide (tied to Sydney)
|54
|Geelong
|
ROUND FOUR
|55
|North Melbourne
|56
|Port Adelaide (tied to West Coast)
|57
|Greater Western Sydney
|58
|Essendon
|59
|Greater Western Sydney (tied to Adelaide)
|60
|Geelong (tied to Hawthorn)
|61
|Hawthorn (tied to Gold Coast)
|62
|Carlton (tied to Port Adelaide)
|63
|Melbourne (tied to St Kilda)
|64
|Carlton
|65
|Western Bulldogs
|66
|North Melbourne (tied to Richmond)
|67
|Gold Coast (tied to Fremantle)
|68
|Melbourne
|69
|Brisbane
|70
|Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)
|71
|Sydney
|72
|Geelong
Future traded picks in 2022
First round
Sydney has Melbourne's pick
Second round
Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick
Gold Coast has Fremantle's pick
Richmond has North Melbourne's pick
West Coast has Port Adelaide's pick
Third round
Brisbane has Port Adelaide's pick
Collingwood has Hawthorn's pick
Collingwood has Richmond's pick
Collingwood has Western Bulldogs's pick
Geelong has Carlton's pick
Geelong has Brisbane's pick
Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick
Hawthorn has Fremantle's pick
Melbourne has Adelaide's pick
Port Adelaide has Sydney's pick
Western Bulldogs has North Melbourne's pick
Fourth round
Hawthorn has Gold Coast's pick
Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick
Gold Coast has Fremantle's pick
North has Richmond's pick
Geelong has Hawthorn's pick
GWS has Adelaide's pick
Carlton has Port Adelaide's pick
Melbourne has St Kilda's pick
Port Adelaide has West Coast's pick