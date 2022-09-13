GEELONG veteran Zach Tuohy is set to extend his career into a 13th season in 2023, putting himself on a path to break the longstanding Irish games record held by Melbourne great Jim Stynes.

If the Cats defeat Brisbane in Friday night's preliminary final at the MCG, Tuohy will play his 250th game in next Saturday's Grand Final and get the chance to become only the second Irishman to win a premiership, after Tadhg Kennelly saluted with Sydney in 2005.

The 32-year-old has engaged in ongoing dialogue with Geelong list manager Andrew Mackie throughout 2022 and isn't expected to finalise a new deal until the end of the season, but should return to better Stynes' mark of 264 games.

"We've had plenty of chats. I'm quite comfortable with where it's at. My body feels great, mentally I'm loving the game still. I'm pretty confident I'll play on," Tuohy told reporters at GMHBA Stadium.

Tuohy too good with classy finish Zac Touhy's class was on display for all to see after this breathtaking finish during the third term

"These things always take time, but things are positive; these things always take until the end of the year, especially with older players. I said to the club and my manager that I was happy to wait because I know how the game works.

"(I feel like) physically (I have) plenty (left in the tank) and mentally I'm enjoying the game as much as I ever have. I think I've got plenty left in the legs and the milestones would be nice to reflect on post career. The big one is the premiership to try and get. Jim Stynes' record would almost be embarrassing to break, to be honest, but would be nice to have."

Tuohy started his AFL career at Princes Park after being scouted by Carlton in 2009 and recruited the following year, before playing 120 games across six seasons in navy blue.

Since moving to Kardinia Park at the end of 2016, the dashing defender has played 128 times in the famous hoops, including four preliminary finals and the disappointing Grand Final fadeout at the Gabba in 2020.

Geelong's Zach Tuohy, Joel Selwood and Patrick Dangerfield contemplate Grand Final defeat against Richmond. Picture: AFL Photos

"Winning a flag is the only goal I've had in my career; it's the only goal I've had since I got to Geelong," he said.

"I haven't had a whole lot to do with Tadgh, but he was the Irish guy we looked up to that was kind of playing really regular for a long time. And obviously the only one to win a flag.

"The ambition is not really to equal his record of winning the flag, it's just to win one. If I can do it with Mark O'Connor, that would make it extra special."

Former Essendon half-back Conor McKenna is expected to return to the AFL next season after heading home to Ireland in 2020, having battled homesickness across his 79-game career at the Bombers.

The 26-year-old helped County Tyrone win the All-Ireland Championship last year, but has been linked to a move to Geelong, Brisbane and Port Adelaide.

Tuohy said he hasn't had any contact with McKenna this year, but would get involved in a move to bring him to GMHBA Stadium if that was required to secure his services.

"I'm not involved, but I would be interested (in helping get him to the club). He's a top player," he said.

Conor McKenna in action for Essendon against Gold Coast in round 11, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

"Any good player you can get to the club you want; the more Irish players the better, as far as I'm concerned. An all-Irish half-backline would be pretty special.

"I haven't spoken to him, no. I'm probably a generation or two ahead of him. Maybe a few of the other young Irish boys have."

Tuohy will return to Ireland next month – and after his career finishes to play at least one season of Gaelic football – for his wedding reception, but still can't believe his life has taken him to a foreign land, for a foreign code, for such a long period of time.

"I think at the stage I'm at in my career, it's hard not to reflect a little bit. I know I'm closer to the end than the start," he said.

"I've spent my entire adult life in Australia, which given I never looked at the sport until I was 16 or 17, it does seem strange. I've enjoyed it and I have no intention of finishing this week."