JUNIOR Rioli has made a decision on his future and informed West Coast of his desire to be traded to Port Adelaide.

AFL.com.au can reveal the Eagles premiership player has told the club of his want to be at the Power next year.

Rioli is out of contract, so a trade would need to be arranged between the clubs, with the Power looking to bolster their forward line stocks.

AFL.com.au revealed Port Adelaide’s interest in Rioli in August, with the Eagles having tabled a multi-year offer to retain the talented goalkicker.

However his strong family connections in South Australia have been a significant factor in his decision after 51 games with the Eagles.

West Coast released a statement on Tuesday afternoon, saying they were "bitterly disappointed" to receive Rioli's trade request after supporting him through his two-year anti-doping ban that ruled him out of the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

"We could not have done any more to support Junior since his infraction in 2019," CEO Trevor Nisbett said. "We facilitated his appeal and subsequent return to football, so this decision is bitterly disappointing."

“We will put that disappointment to one side now and work to arrange a suitable trade for a player who has high end talent, is a premiership player and is in the prime of his career, having played just 51 games of senior football.

“Junior has made his decision and while he has indicated Port is his preferred destination we will work to get the best outcome for our club.”

The Power are also chasing Western Bulldogs midfielder Josh Dunkley, who is weighing up long-term offers from the Power, Brisbane and the Dogs.

Rioli kicked 28 goals from 24 games in the Eagles’ 2018 flag season but didn’t play at AFL level in 2020-21 after being served with a backdated two-year ban for tampering with a urine sample.



Port Adelaide will lose free agent Karl Amon to Hawthorn on a lucrative deal that could net them a second-round compensation pick, which could be central to landing a deal to bring in the 27-year-old Rioli.