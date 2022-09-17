WHO WILL claim the Brownlow Medal?

With a host of names vying for the AFL's highest individual honour, the League is bound for a tight count on Sunday night. Ahead of the votes being read, AFL.com.au looks at the contenders and assesses when they will make their run.

Round 1: A strong start to the season, winning 31 disposals and seven clearances in a victory over Port Adelaide. Joe Daniher kicked four goals and will be his only threat to votes.

Round 2: A lock for three votes in a victory over Essendon, where he picked up 41 disposals, 12 clearances and two goals.

Round 5: A strong chance to poll maximum votes, having won 33 disposals and kicked a goal against Collingwood. Was among the best.

Round 7: Picked up 37 disposals, had 11 clearances and kicked a goal as Brisbane went on the road to defeat Sydney. Lance Franklin kicked six, but he should get the votes.

Round 9: Expect another three-vote game against Adelaide, where he finished with 37 disposals, 11 clearances and a goal.

Round 11: Easily best on ground against Greater Western Sydney, finding 39 disposals to go with nine clearances and two goals. At the peak of his powers.

Round 16: Should be among the votes in a win over the Western Bulldogs. He finished with 33 disposals and a goal, though Charlie Cameron kicked four majors.

Round 19: Finished with 32 disposals and nine clearances in a win over Gold Coast, but Touk Miller took home the Marcus Ashcroft Medal after claiming 34 touches.

Round 21: Expect three more votes after claiming 32 disposals, nine clearances and a goal against Carlton. Zac Bailey kicked four and could be his only challenge.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Neale delivers the knockout punch Lachie Neale topped off his dominant day with this match-sealing goal

Round 3: He still collected 27 disposals and five clearances against North Melbourne, but Jarryd Lyons had 28 and two goals while Lincoln McCarthy and Dayne Zorko were good.

Round 4: Had 30 disposals and 11 clearances, but they came in a loss to Geelong. Tom Hawkins kicked five, while Isaac Smith was also strong.

Round 8: He should poll votes against West Coast, but how many? He finished with 29 disposals and 10 clearances, but Hugh McCluggage also kicked four goals.

Round 12: Will be a chance to poll, given he still racked up 31 disposals. But it came in a loss to Fremantle, where Andrew Brayshaw finished with 39 touches.

Round 13: Another prolific game worth 37 disposals against St Kilda, but Hugh McCluggage had 33 and Jarryd Lyons hit the scoreboard. Which one takes home maximum votes?

Round 18: He had 26 disposals, but might struggle to see votes in a win over Greater Western Sydney. Hugh McCluggage kicked four, while Cam Rayner added three.

Round 20: Still had 31 disposals and eight clearances, but they came in a loss to Richmond where Shai Bolton dominated and Tom Lynch kicked four goals. Might sneak a vote.

Lachie Neale and Tim Kelly contest the ball during the R8 clash between Brisbane and West Coast on May 7, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Round 6: Still won 25 disposals and kicked a goal against Gold Coast, but Zac Bailey kicked six and Jarryd Lyons dominated out of the midfield.

Round 10: He won 25 disposals and a goal, but it came in a loss to Hawthorn where he was overshadowed by Tom Mitchell's 36 touches. Unlikely to poll.

Round 14: Bye.

Round 15: He was well held in a big loss to Melbourne, where he finished with just 22 touches. Jack Viney and Clayton Oliver dominated for the winners.

Round 17: Will be unlikely to poll in a shock loss to Essendon where he had just 21 disposals. Zach Merrett finished with 31 and was the game's best player.

Round 22: Held to his lowest output of the season by St Kilda tagger Marcus Windhager, finding it just 16 times. Cam Rayner was the star with four goals.

Round 23: He had 29 disposals, but they came in a big loss to Melbourne. Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca were among the best for the winners.

Brownlow Predictor: 26 votes (=4th)

Sportsbet Odds: $3.25 (1st)

Round 2: Will feature prominently in the votes after claiming 34 disposals, 13 clearances and a goal against Gold Coast. Christian Petracca had 40, though.

Round 3: Finished with 38 disposals, eight clearances and 15 inside-50s against Essendon and will grab votes. But will he poll three over Angus Brayshaw?

Round 6: Should get the votes in a big win over Richmond, where he racked up 41 disposals and kicked three goals. Took home the Frank 'Checker' Hughes Medal.

Round 8: Shouldn't be any competition to secure three votes, having claimed 38 disposals and eight clearances in another fantastic outing against St Kilda.

Round 10: Expect another three votes after he ran rampant against North Melbourne, finishing with 45 disposals, 11 clearances and 13 inside-50s.

Round 13: Should poll some votes despite Melbourne's third loss in a row, this time to Collingwood. He had 43 disposals, but Mason Cox was the game's best player.

Round 15: He had 35 disposals and 12 clearances as Melbourne got back on the winners list against Brisbane. Will vie with Jack Viney, who had 34 touches, for maximum votes.

Round 16: Another prolific display with 36 disposals and 13 tackles against Adelaide. Christian Petracca will challenge for three votes after claiming 33 touches and three goals.

Round 23: Finished the season strongly, racking up 30 disposals and 13 clearances in a win over Brisbane. Should see him end the year with maximum votes.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Oliver absolutely out of this world Clayton Oliver somehow manages to craft this remarkable snap coming out of a stoppage

Round 1: Will poll votes, having picked up 32 disposals and six clearances in the season-opener against the Western Bulldogs. But Christian Petracca dominated.

Round 5: Should be in the mix for votes after winning 31 disposals and eight clearances against Greater Western Sydney. Christian Petracca had 30 and kicked two goals.

Round 7: He finished with 33 disposals in a win over Hawthorn, but Max Gawn will make him earn his votes after finishing with 29 touches and two goals.

Round 9: Will be an outside chance to poll votes after winning 29 touches against West Coast, but Christian Petracca had 28 and six scoring shots.

Round 11: Will put himself in the mix for votes in a loss to Fremantle by winning 36 disposals. Lachie Schulz kicked four goals, though, as the winners dominated.

Round 17: Had 34 disposals, 10 clearances and a goal, but in a loss to Geelong. Might sneak a vote, although Mitch Duncan and Patrick Dangerfield were the game's best.

Round 19: Returned from injury with 28 disposals and 12 clearances, but in a loss to the Western Bulldogs. Marcus Bontempelli dominated, while Jamarra Ugle-Hagan kicked five.

Round 21: Racked up 42 disposals and 14 clearances in a loss to Collingwood, where he could poll votes. But Jordan De Goey and Nick Daicos were arguably more influential.

Round 22: He was busy against Carlton, winning 29 disposals and six clearances. But Angus Brayshaw was prolific, finding it 38 times, while Jake Melksham kicked four goals.

Clayton Oliver marks the ball during the R22 clash between Melbourne and Carlton at the MCG on August 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Round 4: Kept to his lowest tally of the season, despite a win over Port Adelaide. He had just 19 touches, with Max Gawn doing the bulk of the damage.

Round 12: Unlikely to poll in a loss to Sydney, despite winning 29 disposals. Sam Reid kicked three goals, while Max Gawn and Callum Mills were among the best.

Round 14: Bye.

Round 18: Missed the side's victory over Port Adelaide due to a fractured thumb.

Round 20: Held to just 21 disposals by tagger James Aish, despite a victory on the road against Fremantle. Christian Petracca and Jack Viney were the game's best.

Brownlow Predictor: 27 votes (3rd)

Sportsbet Odds: $3.75 (2nd)

Round 1: Expect votes early, with Brayshaw winning 28 disposals and eight clearances in a victory over Adelaide. Ben Keays and Josh Rachele also featured prominently.

Round 2: Will continue a hot start with another 40 disposals and a goal, despite a loss to St Kilda. Could still come under consideration for maximum votes, despite the defeat.

Round 6: Could challenge for maximum votes after claiming 27 disposals and seven clearances against Carlton, but Patrick Cripps was brilliant in a losing side.

Round 8: Should get three votes in a win over North Melbourne, where he picked up 34 disposals, 10 clearances and 10 inside-50s. A standout performance.

Round 12: He was awesome in a victory over Brisbane, finishing with 39 disposals and nine clearances. Should see off teammate Caleb Serong for maximum votes.

Round 13: Continued a hot streak with another 37 disposals and a goal in a win over Hawthorn. Once again, should take maximum votes from Caleb Serong.

Round 17: Will be hard to overlook for three votes, having claimed 36 disposals, 10 tackles and a goal in a win over St Kilda. Nat Fyfe kicked three goals.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Brayshaw sends crowd into frenzy with freakish finish Andrew Brayshaw continues his staggering season with this mesmerising goal in the last

Round 3: Could be an outside chance to sneak a vote, after winning 26 touches in a victory over West Coast. Lachie Schultz took home the Glendinning-Allan Medal.

Round 4: Will continue to put himself in the mix for votes with 26 disposals and a goal against Greater Western Sydney. Will Brodie had 37 and was the game's best.

Round 5: Could vie for three votes against Essendon, having collected 34 disposals and a goal. Matt Taberner kicked seven goals and will be hard to overlook, though.

Round 7: Was busy to win 28 disposals in an upset victory over Geelong. Could sneak a vote, though Tom Stewart was sensational in a losing side.

Round 10: Wasn't out of the contest, despite a loss to Collingwood. Had 31 disposals and a goal, though it will be hard to overlook Jack Crisp and Pat Lipinski as the game's best.

Round 11: Will be a chance for votes after helping to upset Melbourne. Finished with 28 disposals, but Lachie Schultz and Luke Ryan were awesome in the victory.

Round 16: Might sneak a vote against Port Adelaide, where he won 27 disposals and a goal. James Aish was also superb, while Ollie Wines performed strongly in a losing side.

Round 19: Might be an outside chance to poll after picking up 28 disposals in a draw against Richmond. Hayden Young and Will Brodie were arguably Freo's best players.

Round 23: Will poll votes for winning 25 disposals and kicking two goals against Greater Western Sydney, but Caleb Serong had 32 touches and Will Brodie won 30.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Brayshaw shows class to extend Dockers' lead Andrew Brayshaw left it late to make his impact felt on the scoreboard but did so in style with this brilliant finish

Round 9: Don't expect votes after dropping the game to Gold Coast. Still had 26 disposals and 10 tackles, but Touk Miller dominated for the winners.

Round 14: Bye.

Round 15: Competed as hard as ever to collect 27 disposals, but they came in a loss to Carlton. Sam Walsh had 40 touches and Charlie Curnow kicked four goals.

Round 18: Kept to his lowest output of the season in a loss to Sydney, where he finished with just 20 disposals. Chad Warner was the game's standout performer.

Round 20: Battled hard and won 30 disposals, but they came in a big loss to Melbourne. Was overshadowed by his brother Angus, as well as Christian Petracca.

Round 21: Despite securing a big road win against the Western Bulldogs, he wasn't one of Freo's best. Had 21 touches and a goal, but Luke Ryan and Rory Lobb dominated.

Round 22: Didn't see much of it against West Coast, as he was held to just 22 disposals. Sean Darcy won the Glendinning-Allan Medal, while Blake Acres was also good.

Brownlow Predictor: 28 votes (2nd)

Sportsbet Odds: $7 (4th)

Round 1: A stellar start to the season in a rousing victory over Richmond, finishing with 30 disposals, eight clearances and three goals. A lock for maximum votes.

Round 2: Continued his rampant start to the year in another win over the Western Bulldogs, this time racking up 35 disposals, 11 clearances and two goals.

Round 3: Could make it nine votes from nine against Hawthorn, having picked up 31 disposals, 11 tackles and a goal. Sam Docherty could be a threat with 33 touches.

Round 6: Returned from injury and dominated against Fremantle, despite a loss. Had 32 disposals and kicked three goals, though Andrew Brayshaw was great for the victors.

Round 7: Should be in line for more votes, having collected 35 disposals, 10 clearances and a goal in a big win over North Melbourne. Sam Walsh was also strong.

Round 8: Hot start to the season continued in a win over Adelaide. Finished with 35 disposals, 10 clearances and two goals. Charlie Curnow kicked six, though.

Round 20: Starred with 41 disposals and 12 clearances, but they came in a loss to Adelaide. Brodie Smith had 37 touches and Ben Keays kicked three goals.

Round 23: Dragged his side into the game against Collingwood, finishing with 35 disposals and 12 clearances. Could he get maximum votes, despite the close loss?

Patrick Cripps after the Blues' win over Adelaide in round eight on May 8, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Round 9: Collected 26 disposals and seven clearances against Greater Western Sydney, but Sam Walsh had 31 touches and two goals and was a clear best on ground.

Round 13: Should get some votes in a win over Essendon, having picked up 28 disposals, eight clearances and a goal. Sam Docherty had 33 touches and perhaps shaded him.

Round 14: An outside chance to poll votes in a loss to Richmond after finishing with 34 disposals. Dion Prestia was best on ground with 33 disposals and 13 clearances.

Round 16: Was his side's best, despite a loss to St Kilda. Had 31 disposals, but Jack Sinclair won 37 and was the most influential player on the ground. Might sneak a vote.

Round 17: A chance to pick up a vote after having 24 disposals, 10 clearances and a goal against West Coast. Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay kicked 10 goals between them.

Round 19: Should get votes against Greater Western Sydney after collecting 34 disposals and a goal. Adam Saad was electric and Charlie Curnow kicked four goals.

Patrick Cripps celebrates a goal during the R17 clash between Carlton and West Coast at Optus Stadium on July 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Round 4: Substituted out of a loss to Gold Coast with a hamstring injury. Won't poll.

Round 5: Missed the side's victory over Port Adelaide due to his hamstring issue.

Round 10: Held quiet, despite the side's big win over Sydney. Had just 19 touches and a goal, with Charlie Curnow kicking six and Sam Walsh winning 34 disposals.

Round 11: Would be unlikely to poll against Collingwood, despite 25 disposals and a goal. Jordan De Goey broke the game open, while Sam Walsh won 35 touches.

Round 12: Bye.

Round 15: Had just 22 touches, despite a thrilling win over Fremantle. Will be behind Sam Walsh's 40 disposals and Charlie Curnow's four goals in the race for votes.

Round 18: Won't poll in a loss to Geelong, finishing with just 17 disposals and a goal. Mark Blicavs and Jeremy Cameron were among the best for the winners.

Round 21: Had a quiet start against Brisbane and finished with just 24 touches. Lachie Neale picked up 32 disposals, while Zac Bailey kicked four goals.

Round 22: Finished with 26 disposals in a heartbreaking loss to Melbourne. Would make him unlikely to poll. Angus Brayshaw and Steven May were among the best.

Brownlow Predictor: 26 votes (=4th)

Sportsbet Odds: $5.50 (3rd)

Round 1: Replicated his Norm Smith Medal-winning performance against the Western Bulldogs, finishing with 38 disposals, nine clearances and two goals. Lock him in for three.

Round 2: Showed no signs of slowing down with 40 disposals and 14 inside-50s against Gold Coast. Will have competition from Clayton Oliver, but should secure maximum votes.

Round 5: Back to his best in a win over Greater Western Sydney, collecting 30 disposals, seven clearances and two goals. Should edge Clayton Oliver and Max Gawn for the votes.

Round 9: Dominated against West Coast with 28 disposals and two goals from six scoring shots. His inaccuracy might cost him, but was still among the game's best.

Round 16: Tore it up in a win over Adelaide, racking up 33 disposals and kicking three goals. Should be a certainty for maximum votes.

Round 18: Will be a chance for three votes against Port Adelaide after finishing with 30 disposals and 10 clearances. Kysaiah Pickett kicked six goals, though.

Round 20: Inspired a road win over Fremantle with 30 disposals and six clearances. Should see votes, though Jack Viney had 33 touches himself.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Petracca pulls all the strings again Christian Petracca continues his ominous start to the season with another scary 41-disposal performance

Round 6: Would be an outside chance to win votes against Richmond, finishing with 25 disposals and a goal. Clayton Oliver had 41 to win the Frank 'Checker' Hughes Medal.

Round 7: Will likely poll against Hawthorn after winning 31 touches and a goal, but Clayton Oliver had 33 while Max Gawn finished with 29 and two goals.

Round 8: His 36 disposals against St Kilda will put him in line for votes, but Clayton Oliver and Ed Langdon won more of the footy and Angus Brayshaw was also solid.

Round 10: Had 30 disposals and 11 inside-50s against North Melbourne, but Clayton Oliver finished with 45 and should get three. Will be leading the race for at least two votes.

Round 15: Might sneak a vote against Brisbane after winning 31 disposals and eight clearances, but Jack Viney and Luke Jackson were impressive while Clayton Oliver had 35.

Round 17: Could nab some votes in a loss to Geelong where he won 21 disposals and kicked three goals. Will have to see off Mitch Duncan, Patrick Dangerfield and Cam Guthrie.

Round 21: A big display against Collingwood that featured 36 disposals and a goal, but Max Gawn starred in the defeat and Nick Daicos was awesome for the winners.

Round 23: Finished the year strongly against Brisbane, collecting 23 disposals and two goals. Will likely poll votes, although Clayton Oliver had 30 disposals and 13 clearances.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The power of Petracca produces this stunning goal Christian Petracca showcases his absolute best in this mesmerising play

Round 3: Held to just 21 disposals and a goal in a win over Essendon. Clayton Oliver had 38, while Angus Brayshaw was also strong.

Round 4: Would be unlikely to poll against Port Adelaide, finishing with just 24 touches. Max Gawn was best on ground with 25 disposals, 33 hitouts and a goal.

Round 11: Held to a season-low 10 disposals in the side's first loss of the season, coming against Fremantle. Lachie Schultz dominated for the winners.

Round 12: Don't expect votes in another loss to Sydney. Had 25 touches, but Max Gawn finished with 28 disposals and three goals while he was outshone by Callum Mills.

Round 13: Would be unlikely to poll against Collingwood, despite 32 disposals and eight clearances. Mason Cox and Jack Crisp were awesome, while Clayton Oliver had 43.

Round 14: Bye.

Round 19: Held to just 24 touches in a loss to the Western Bulldogs. Marcus Bontempelli was the star, while Jamarra Ugle-Hagan kicked five goals.

Round 22: Kept to just 24 disposals and a goal, despite the win over Carlton. Angus Brayshaw was his side's best, while Jake Melksham kicked four goals.

Brownlow Predictor: 22 votes (=6th)

Sportsbet Odds: $8 (=5th)

Round 7: Might see his first three-vote performance in a loss to Collingwood. He had 36 disposals, 10 clearances and two goals. Jack Crisp was the best for the winners.

Round 9: Dominant in an upset win over Fremantle, finishing with 34 disposals and 10 clearances. Should get the votes, though Mabior Chol kicked four.

Round 12: Will be in line for maximum votes against North Melbourne in Darwin after winning 32 disposals and 13 clearances.

Round 19: Took home the Marcus Ashcroft Medal after claiming 34 disposals and seven tackles in a loss to Brisbane. Will vie with Lachie Neale's 32 touches for maximum votes.

Round 20: Should get three votes against West Coast after picking up 31 disposals, 15 clearances and 10 tackles. Easily a best-on-ground performance.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Miller goes on his own with classy captain's goal Touk Miller caps off stellar individual performance with a great long goal

Round 1: Should see votes in a win over West Coast after finishing with 29 disposals and a goal. Matt Rowell had 33, while Izak Rankine kicked four goals.

Round 2: Picked up 38 disposals and nine clearances in a loss to Melbourne. Might collect a vote, although Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver will be hard to overlook.

Round 4: Had 32 disposals and eight clearances in a win over Carlton, but Noah Anderson had 35 and Lachie Weller was also impressive. Might grab a vote.

Round 5: Would be unlikely to pinch votes in a loss to St Kilda, despite 32 disposals and six clearances. Jack Higgins kicked five, while Jade Gresham and Brad Crouch saw plenty of it.

Round 11: Might sneak a vote after collecting 24 disposals and a goal against Hawthorn. Brandon Ellis had 24 and two, while Lachie Weller picked up 27 touches.

Round 15: Had 30 disposals and 10 tackles, but they came in a loss to Port Adelaide. Connor Rozee was best on ground, while Ben Ainsworth had 22 and a goal.

Round 16: Put himself in a strong position to poll with 31 disposals, 10 clearances and 10 tackles against Collingwood. The Daicos brothers dominated, while Izak Rankine kicked four.

Round 17: Should see votes after 27 disposals and 13 clearances against Richmond, but Noah Anderson kicked the goal after the siren to win the game and had 26 touches.

Round 22: Might pinch a vote thanks to a 36-disposal performance in a loss to Geelong. Will have to fight with Mark Blicavs, Jeremy Cameron and Cam Guthrie to poll.

Round 23: Had 25 disposals and a goal in a win over North Melbourne. Noah Anderson and David Swallow saw more of the ball, while Alex Sexton kicked six goals.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Touk says too-da-loo as tensions boil over Touk Miller kicks a superb running goal to turn up the heat

Round 3: Kept to a season-low 17 disposals in a disappointing loss to Greater Western Sydney. Stephen Coniglio and Tom Green were among the best for the winners.

Round 6: Probably won't get votes in a loss to Brisbane, despite 26 disposals and a goal. Zac Bailey won the Marcus Ashcroft Medal, while Jarryd Lyons had 30 touches.

Round 8: Secured an upset win over Sydney, but had just 20 disposals and a goal. Would be unlikely to poll, with David Swallow and Jarrod Witts among the most influential.

Round 10: Had just 19 touches in a loss to the Western Bulldogs and won't poll. Marcus Bontempelli and Bailey Smith were among the best.

Round 13: Bye.

Round 14: Might struggle to be noticed after finding it 24 times against Adelaide. Ben Ainsworth and Izak Rankine kicked three goals each and will be ahead of him for votes.

Round 18: Had 28 disposals and eight clearances, but came in a dispiriting loss to Essendon. Mason Redman, Zach Merrett and Dylan Shiel were among the best for the winners.

Round 21: Will find it hard to win votes after collecting just 21 disposals in a loss to Hawthorn. Jack Gunston kicked five, while Dylan Moore had 26 touches.

Brownlow Predictor: 30 votes (1st)

Sportsbet Odds: $8 (=5th)