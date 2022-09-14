Rhylee West in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash with GWS in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs young gun Rhylee West will remain at the Whitten Oval for at least two more years after re-signing with the club on Wednesday.

After being starved of opportunity across his first three seasons at the club, the 22-year-old played 14 games in 2022 to show why he was so highly rated in his draft year.

AFL.com.au can reveal the son of Western Bulldogs great, Scott West, has put pen to paper on a deal that will see him remain at the club until the end of 2024.

While most of the focus at The Kennel has been on the future of star midfielder Josh Dunkley – who is still yet to announce his decision amid approaches from Brisbane and Port Adelaide – West has also drawn some interest from rival clubs.

When Luke Beveridge dropped West ahead of the Dogs' crucial trip to Tasmania in round 23, there was a fear that West may have played his final game in the red, white and blue.

But while he hasn't been able to secure a permanent spot in the Western Bulldogs' engine room just yet, the Victorian proved damaging inside 50 through the middle part of the season, hitting the scoreboard with his own boot and via assists.

West produced a standout performance against Hawthorn in round 15 when he kicked 3.3 from 19 disposals, 12 contested possessions and six marks to earn seven votes in the AFL Coaches Association's Champion Player of the Year award.