Noah Anderson celebrates kicking a goal after the siren which handed Gold Coast a victory over Richmond in round 17 at Metricon Stadium on July 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FOLLOWING a season of "huge" growth, Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew has warned his team to not expect time alone to take care of another jump in 2023.

The Suns went from seven wins last season to 10 this year, but more impressively took their percentage from 76 to 102.

Put simply, they were far more competitive far more often.

Touk Miller earned a second straight Therabody All-Australian jacket, Jarrod Witts made the squad of 40, and Ben Ainsworth, Noah Anderson and Matt Rowell all advanced their games significantly.

Clayton Oliver (left) and Touk Miller pose for a photo after winning the AFLCA MVP award. Picture: AFL Photos

There was also huge impacts from off-season recruits Mabior Chol and Levi Casboult and exciting cameos from Joel Jeffrey, Elijah Hollands, Alex Davies and Malcolm Rosas Jnr.

Dew said he was disappointed to not qualify for the club's first finals campaign, and warned his players to stay hungry ahead of next season.

"The growth of our group has been huge," Dew told AFL.com.au.

"We had a couple of times through the year when we were challenged and stood up and there's some times we didn't close out a couple of games we should have.

"(Missing the finals by) Two games and a bit of percentage – we were really close.

"I think there's genuine belief there.

"We feel like this year is a stepping-stone if we make it one.

"We've taken a step forward, but we can't rely on time to fix it. Clearly, we want to get to finals … that's our aim."

Noah Anderson and Suns coach Stuart Dew embrace after Gold Coast's round 17 win over Richmond at Metricon Stadium on July 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

In Witts, Miller, Anderson and Rowell, Gold Coast's core midfield quartet remarkably missed just one game between them this season.

Dew realises that's a strike-rate that's unlikely to continue in the future, and said the Suns needed to start thickening up their options in that part of the ground.

There's the never-aging Benjamin Button of the club – David Swallow – who finished third in the best and fairest, who is as reliable as sunrise.

He also suggested some younger names that could get more exposure.

"We'd like to explore what other players we can get in there, and what different types of players," Dew said.

"Sam Flanders in particular has got different attributes to those and he's had a really good six weeks in the VFL and shown what he can do.

Sam Flanders of the Suns handballs during the VFL Preliminary Final match between the Southport Sharks and the Gold Coast Suns at Fankhauser Reserve on September 11, 2022. Picture: Chris Hyde/AFL Photos

"He should take belief out of being able to find the footy and how he found it.

"And he's different to our other players.

"Alex Davies is different to our other mids, and he got some exposure, but we think he could get some more exposure.

"Even Ben Ainsworth. Exploring what he might add to the midfield, without losing his core role."

Ben Ainsworth gets a handball away during round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Flanders played nine senior games this season, but flourished in the Suns' VFL finals campaign, racking up 37, 46 and 43 disposals in consecutive weeks to show he is a cut above that level and ready to regularly contribute in the AFL.

Davies played 15 games, and at just 20 years of age will benefit from another pre-season.

Dew also suggested pushing Wil Powell – who will start the club's pre-season after a horrific ankle injury cut his year short – to a wing, and possibly closer to the action in years to come.

The area of the ground that might be most intriguing once the team regroups in late November for pre-season is the forward line.

Ben King is returning from a ruptured ACL, and despite the impending departure of Izak Rankine, it already seems like a headache to fit all the options inside forward 50.

"We've got some good training sessions to have," Dew laughed.

"I think it's going to be exciting. Lot of options. We've got the talls, we've got those agile, mid-talls like Joel Jeffrey and Jack Lukosius.

"There's a lot of options, whether you can fit them all in is going to be another thing."