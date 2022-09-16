Jack Crisp celebrates a goal during the semi-final between Collingwood and Fremantle on September 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE were two passages of play in the first quarter of Collingwood's semi-final win against Fremantle that highlighted what the Magpies love about Jack Crisp, with the reliable Pie swapping roles for each.

In the first, which was the most memorable, he collects the ball 40m from the Dockers' goal and takes off with speedster Michael Frederick in pursuit, taking three bounces and just 11 seconds to turn a rebound 50 into his own inside 50.

The second moment was harder to spot, but it stood out in the Magpies' coaches' box and had a bigger impact on the contest, stopping a Fremantle goal and helping launch another for Collingwood.

With consecutive defensive efforts, Crisp pressured Dockers Sam Switkowski and then Brandon Walker, lunging desperately to make sure the Freo half-back's shot on goal fell short, leading to an intercept mark for Darcy Moore.

Six possessions later and the ball was in Jordan De Goey's hands and the Magpies had their third goal and all the momentum.

Crisp cooks up storm on big stage Jack Crisp applies some priceless pressure and kicks two goals to help guide the Pies towards a crucial win

"We always ask someone to set the tone and stand up each week, and generally it's him with his ability to come forward and step in and take out the guy with the ball, or get a fingernail in," midfield coach Scott Selwood told AFL.com.au.

"That was almost like a 12-point play from him, not giving up on the chase and getting a fingernail in for that shot on goal.

"Those things are critical to what we do, and for Jack be leading from the front with that knowing it is our DNA, that's an impressive feat for him."

As well as amassing 24 disposals and two goals, Crisp was the Magpies' No.1 pressure player against the Dockers, again highlighting the balance in his role. For Selwood, it was arguably Crisp's strongest game in another excellent season.

Collingwood players celebrate after winning the semi-final against Fremantle on September 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Magpies' attacking and contested style under new coach Craig McRae has suited the 28-year-old, Selwood said, and allowed him to use his breakaway speed more in contested situations.

"He's been a real beneficiary of that style, and the more we can get a bit of a chaos game and get it contest to contest, it suits what we want him to do," Selwood said.

"That's the exciting thing for him, knowing there's a game plan that suits him really well, and luckily we were able to implement it last weekend."

Crisp's overall contribution in eight seasons with Collingwood can't be overstated, playing 181 consecutive games since joining the club from Brisbane in the famous trade that sent Dayne Beams to the Lions.

Add the final six games he played for the Lions at the end of the 2014 and he holds the longest active games streak in the AFL (187) and has raced now to his 200th career game, against the Swans in Saturday night's preliminary final at the SCG.

His consistency is highlighted by four consecutive top five finishes in the Magpies' best and fairest award, collecting the Copeland Trophy for the first time last year.

Off-field, Crisp's contribution at Collingwood is also significant, regularly playing host family to draftees with wife Mikayla and their two children.

South Australian wingman Caleb Poulter has spent his first two seasons living with the Crisps, while past draftees Max Lynch, Jay Rantall and Josh Smith have also lived with the family.

He's hit the "sweet spot" in terms of building relationships with young players who join the club and the Magpies' senior core, making him a valuable team man who brings people together.

While there is significant competition in 2022, back-to-back Copeland Trophy wins is not out of the question for Crisp, who polled AFL Coaches Association votes in more home-and-away games than any teammate (nine).

His total of 46 votes was just one vote shy of star teammate Jordan De Goey, who polled in seven games but has since been arguably the player of the finals.

Collingwood 2022 AFL Coaches Association Votes – Top 5

Jordan De Goey 46

Jack Crisp 45

Nick Daicos 30

Josh Daicos 29

Pat Lipinski 22

Ironically, it was De Goey who the Magpies selected with the pick No.5 they received alongside Crisp from Brisbane, with the trade continuing to deliver this finals series as the pair star.

Jack Crisp (left) and Jordan De Goey celebrate a goal during round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Crisp's manager, Anthony McConville, said the former Lion had thrived since joining the Magpies at the end of 2014.

"People say he is somewhat underrated outside Collingwood, but when you speak to list any club's list manager, they all rate him," McConville told AFL.com.au.

"He plays the game fairly, he's got great athleticism and endurance, he plays a team brand and is not a selfish player in aspect of his game.

"That was highlighted again with his game against Fremantle and the way he brought other players into the game."

Jack Crisp celebrates during the semi-final between Collingwood and Fremantle on September 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The start of Crisp's 187-game streak was a run of six impressive games with the Lions from round 18-23 in 2014 that saw him average 18.9 disposals, 1.5 goals, and 4.3 inside 50s.

His talent had been on display prior to that, McConville said, as he regularly won 35-40 disposals in the NEAFL but struggled to earn senior games, playing 12 across his first three seasons before that final run of six.

He has this year been reunited at Collingwood with former coach Justin Leppitsch, and the pair can now laugh about the 2014 they shared in Brisbane.

Jack Crisp in action during round 22, 2014. Picture: AFL Photos

"Obviously times have changed," McConville said, with Leppitsch now the Magpies' head of strategy under his three-time premiership teammate McRae.

"In fairness to the Lions, Jack was coming off a rookie list, it was his third season there, and there was a bit of maturing that happened as well on reflection.

"But it was more about the opportunity, which was frustrating, and from there came more conversations with other clubs, and particularly Collingwood.

"That was a great opportunity for Jack, and he hasn't looked back."