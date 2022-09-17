HISTORY has repeated itself at the SCG.

The last time Sydney played a preliminary final at its home ground, Tony Lockett kicked a goal after the siren to sink Essendon by a single point.

Twenty-six years later, Sydney has progressed to another Grand Final by the same margin in a famous win over Collingwood on Saturday night.

SWANS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

The Swans are heading to a fourth Grand Final in just 12 years under John Longmire's watch after ending Collingwood's fairytale campaign in heartbreaking fashion.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Sydney v Collingwood The Swans and Magpies clash in the preliminary finals

After leading by 36 points when Logan McDonald kicked the opening goal of the second half, Sydney supporters could almost pull the trigger on flights and hotels in Melbourne.

But Collingwood never give up under Craig McRae. And it never gave up on Saturday.

Nine times it won games by single digits in 2022. But a 10th proved one too many, with Sydney prevailing 14.11 (95) to 14.10 (94) in a thrilling finish.

SWANS TO SWEAT ON SAM Injury to forward could disrupt GF plans

After finishing 2019 and 2020 in the bottom four, the Swans returned to September briefly last year, but are now heading to Melbourne next Saturday to face Geelong at the MCG after winning a ninth straight game.

Swans co-captain Luke Parker drilled the opening goal of the game inside the first two minutes, and from there, Sydney never relinquished the lead, kicking the first four goals of the game to open up an advantage 15 minutes into the contest that rarely looked like being undone until a thrilling final quarter.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Parker packs a punch with opening pearler Luke Parker takes the advantage and drills a stunning major to open proceedings

The game looked over early in the third quarter when McDonald converted his first touch into a major, but the Magpies just kept coming and coming.

They kicked the last two goals of the third quarter then the first of the last to give them a pulse. When Tom Papley kicked his third goal, Sydney finally looked home, but then Brody Mihocek, Will Hoskin-Elliott and Steele Sidebottom kicked goals in time-on to almost do the unthinkable.

Papley was in everything from the opening bounce until the final siren. Niggling, celebrating and finishing crucial shots to entertain and antagonise the 45,608 – the third biggest crowd at the SCG for an AFL game – in the house.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Last two mins: Swans rush late behind to hang on in epic prelim Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Sydney and Collingwood at the SCG

With his future beyond this season still undecided, Lance Franklin arrived at the SCG facing the prospect he might return to his car having played for the final time in his phenomenal career. If he was going out, he was going out in style.

All-Australian small defender Brayden Maynard started on him, instead of Darcy Moore or Jeremy Howe, but Franklin quickly showed there would be no repeat of his off night against Melbourne a fortnight ago. When he kicked two goals in the second quarter, Collingwood made a move. Howe replaced Maynard but the ball still followed Franklin everywhere, with the four-time All-Australian finishing with a pair of goals to help the Swans progress to another Grand Final.

PIES' AGONY McRae proud of effort after Magpies fall just short

Just like it has done many times at home this season, Sydney made a blistering start to put four goals – all from turnovers – on the board before Collingwood had even scored. It took an opportunistic goal from Hoskin-Elliott for the Magpies to finally score, before Jamie Elliott converted from the spot Franklin kicked his 1000th goal from in round two to stem the bleeding.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Will finds a way as Pies produce flashy first Will Hoskin-Elliott stems the bleeding for Collingwood with this terrific finish

Collingwood would gradually reduce the deficit across four quarters, but would ultimately fall by the narrowest of margins to end a stunning rise from second last to the final four.

FIVE TALKING POINTS But it's just one point that matters - again!

Magpies captain Scott Pendlebury continued his brilliant finals series with another vintage performance at the age of 34, amassing 29 disposals and six tackles, while Jack Crisp backed up his standout performance in the semi-final with a near best-on-ground effort, finishing with 29 disposals, 11 clearances and a goal.

Now Franklin has at least one game left – maybe one more year – but Sam Reid might miss the Grand Final after being substituted before the start of the third quarter due to a groin injury.

The Swans didn't go all the way when Plugger kicked that famous point in 1996. They won't start favourites against a Geelong side that has won 15 in a row, but they will head south believing they can win a flag for the first time since 2012.

SYDNEY 6.3 11.7 13.10 14.11 (95)

COLLINGWOOD 3.0 7.1 10.5 14.10 (94)

GOALS

Sydney: Papley 3, Franklin 2, Clarke, Heeney, McDonald, McInerney, Parker, Reid, Rowbottom, Stephens, Warner

Collingwood: Elliott 2, Hoskin-Elliott 2, McCreery 2, Bianco, Cameron, Crisp, N.Daicos, J.Daicos, Ginnivan, Mihocek, Sidebottom

BEST

Sydney: Mills, Papley, Warner, Gulden, Parker, Blakey, Rowbottom

Collingwood: Crisp, Pendlebury, Moore, Sidebottom, N.Daicos, Lipinski, Quaynor

INJURIES

Sydney: Reid (groin)

Collingwood: Cox (groin)

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Braeden Campbell (replaced Reid in the third quarter)

Collingwood: Nathan Kreuger (replaced Cox in the third quarter)

Crowd: 45,608 at the SCG