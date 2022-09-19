Sydney forward Sam Reid on the bench in the 2022 preliminary final against Collingwood. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY key forward Sam Reid is yet to be ruled out of Saturday's Toyota AFL Grand Final at the MCG, but he is facing an uphill battle to take on Geelong.

The 30-year-old was substituted out of Saturday's preliminary final win over Collingwood at the SCG after suffering an adductor injury just before half-time.

It is understood that Reid underwent a scan on Monday, with his fitness status expected to become clearer on Tuesday ahead of the Swans' open training session at the SCG.

The Swans are hopeful Reid will be available against the Cats and will give him every chance to play, but know it is unlikely he will be able to prove his fitness in time.

Sam Reid celebrates a goal during Sydney's preliminary final against Collingwood on September 17, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Reid has endured a frustrating run with his body since being drafted from the Murray Bushrangers at the end of 2009, managing 180 appearances across 13 seasons in the AFL.

He only played three of the first 10 games this season but has featured in 14 straight matches since returning to John Longmire's side in round 11, providing another key target alongside Lance Franklin and Isaac Heeney inside 50, while also supporting Tom Hickey in the ruck.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

With former captain Josh Kennedy ruled out with a hamstring injury and Reid in doubt, triple Bob Skilton medallist Luke Parker could be the only player from the 2012 premiership team to play this weekend.

Reid played in that win over Hawthorn a decade ago and was part of the loss against the Hawks two years later, but didn't play in the 2016 Grand Final after missing the entire season due to injury.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Buddy's wounded pride, what Pies must change, Cats play long game Matthew Lloyd and Damian Barrett discuss all the big talking points after a thrilling preliminary final weekend

If Reid is ruled out, Joel Amartey and Hayden McLean are two options Sydney's match committee will consider for the decider.

Amartey, 23, has played six senior games this year – 13 in total across three seasons – most recently in round 20.

McLean has 30 games of senior experience, including last year's elimination final loss against Greater Western Sydney in Launceston, but hasn't featured since round eight, after playing the first eight games of 2022 before making way.

The 23-year-old was named in the 26-man squad last weekend, along with Harry Cunningham and Will Gould.

Hayden Mclean and Dane Rampe during a light skills session at the SCG on September 19, 2022. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The trio were put through a running session on the SCG less than half an hour after Sydney beat the Magpies by a point, along with Ben Ronke and Amartey.

Young spearhead Logan McDonald kicked an important goal in the second half to extend the margin to 36 points, but was held to just six disposals after only four touches in a quiet qualifying final performance against Melbourne.

Sydney would have turned to Peter Ladhams to replace Reid if the former Port Adelaide ruckman wasn't suspended for an incident in the VFL.

Ladhams received a three-game suspension for a crude hit on young Demon Taj Woewodin in a VFL final earlier this month. He would have been available for the Grand Final if the Swans went the long way, but he still has a game to serve.

The Swans will travel to Melbourne on Thursday afternoon ahead of a captain's run at the MCG and the parade on Friday.