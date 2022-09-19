Lance Franklin celebrates a goal during Sydney's qualifying final against Melbourne on September 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

LANCE Franklin will finish his extraordinary career with Sydney after signing a one-year extension with the Swans.

After much speculation about his future beyond 2022, the 35-year-old's re-signing was confirmed on Monday night.

Franklin, who kicked his 1000th AFL goal against Geelong in round two, will extend his incredible career into a 19th year.

ROAD TO 1000 How Buddy's incredible career unfolded

The former Hawthorn superstar has kicked 52 goals in 22 games this year, helping Sydney reach the Toyota AFL Grand Final, in which the Cats await on Saturday.

Franklin, who signed a nine-year deal when he joined the Swans from the Hawks in 2014, was linked with a shock move to Brisbane earlier this year.

He has been held goalless just once in 2022 and surpassed 50 in a season for the 13th time in his career.

Franklin played another important role as the Swans held off Collingwood in an epic one-point preliminary final win on Saturday, kicking two goals.

The eight-time All-Australian will feature in his sixth Grand Final on Saturday, aiming to win a third premiership and first as a Swan.

His re-signing just days out from the premiership decider comes as a significant boost to Sydney.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Buddy's wounded pride, what Pies must change, Cats play long game Matthew Lloyd and Damian Barrett discuss all the big talking points after a thrilling preliminary final weekend

Taken with pick No.5 in the 2004 NAB AFL Draft, Franklin has become an all-time great.

His tally of 1047 goals ranks him fifth all-time, behind only Tony Lockett (1360), Gordon Coventry (1299), Jason Dunstall (1254) and Doug Wade (1057).

A four-time Coleman Medal winner, Franklin has played 340 AFL games – 182 for the Hawks and 158, and counting, for Sydney.