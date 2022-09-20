ESSENDON captain Dyson Heppell has signed on with the Bombers for 2023.

The veteran Bomber had weighed interest from Gold Coast late in the year before being presented with a one-year offer late in Essendon’s season.

The club confirmed on Tuesday that the 213-gamer had penned his extension for next season.

Heppell played every game for the Bombers this year including on the wing and across half-back and has been skipper of the club for six seasons after taking on the role from Jobe Watson.

Dyson Heppell takes photos with fans during Essendon's round 22 clash with Port Adelaide. Picu

“The Essendon Football Club is my second home, and to see out my playing career here as a one-club player is incredibly special,” Heppell said.

“Although this year has been tough, I have real belief in our playing group and I’m committed to continuing to support the growth of this program. I look forward to working with our new coach and putting in a big pre-season together as we build towards 2023.”

Heppell has previously spoken about his keenness to play on at the club while handing over the captaincy, with Zach Merrett and Andrew McGrath the leading candidates to take on the position in 2023.