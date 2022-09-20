Shaun Higgins is chaired from the field by Joel Selwood and Jack Ziebell after the round 20 clash between North Melbourne and Geelong at Blundstone Arena on July 31, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

SHAUN Higgins has announced his retirement following a successful 260-game career with the Western Bulldogs, North Melbourne and Geelong.

The 34-year-old played 23 games in the hoops since arriving at the club at the end of 2020, after playing 129 games at Whitten Oval and 108 at Arden Street.

Higgins addressed his teammates on Tuesday morning to announce his decision.

"I feel privileged to have been able to play at this level for 17 seasons at three great clubs. I feel enormously lucky to have lived out a childhood dream of playing footy and I'm thankful for all the friendships, memories and support through the years," Higgins said.

Shaun Higgins in action during the round seven clash between Geelong and Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium on April 30, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"I am grateful for the opportunity to have represented Geelong, it’s a special club and while having only been here for two seasons, the place and people have had a lasting impact on me.

"While I have experienced some challenges with injury this season, I'm comfortable knowing I've done everything I can to make a return to the senior team, and while it hasn't worked out, I'm focused on playing my part in helping the team best prepare for Saturday's Grand Final and seeing my teammates run out onto the MCG."

Drafted in 2005, Higgins won back-to-back Syd Barker Medals in 2017 and 2018 at North Melbourne and was selected in the 2018 All-Australian team. Across his 17 seasons, the Geelong product became renowned for silky skills, his craftiness around goal and his read of the game.

This Higgins kick is just pure gold Cats recruit Shaun Higgins shows his absolute class with a beautiful delivery to Gary Rohan, who finishes off his work

"Shaun has been an incredible AFL player, and when he looks back over a career that spanned 17 years, he should be really proud of everything he has achieved," Geelong general manager of football Simon Lloyd said.

"Shaun has been an influential leader since arriving at the Club. He has spent considerable time passing on his significant learnings to our younger players and setting them up for success.

"Shaun has always demonstrated great care for Geelong, carried himself with class and leaves us in a better position for his presence.

"We wish Shaun, Heidi, Rosie, Emme and Harry all the very best for this new chapter."