Isaac Quaynor and Luke McDonald will take part in the 2022 Colgate AFL Grand Final Sprint. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA speedster Bradley Hill, Collingwood flyer Isaac Quaynor and Gold Coast goalkicker Mabior Chol will headline the field for this year's Colgate AFL Grand Final Sprint.

All 18 clubs have a representative for the 100m sprint that will be held pre-match, with a mix of young and established players taking part.

Hill and Quaynor are well known for their in-game dash, while the laconic Chol has shown he's hard to catch when there's a goal on offer.

But the challengers should come from everywhere.

Jordan Clark wins the 2020 Grand Final Sprint ahead of Bradley Hill at the Gabba. Picture: AFL Photos

Western Bulldog Laitham Vandermeer, Port's Miles Bergman and Carlton's Matthew Cottrell have all shown their pace at the top level, while first-year tyros Darcy Wilmot (Brisbane) and Leek Aleer (GWS) will also participate.

“To have a player from each club in the same event is a big feat considering the trying circumstances of the past two years," AFL executive general manager of customer and commercial Kylie Rogers said.

"We can’t wait to showcase the AFL’s athletic ability whilst putting on a show to remember on one of the biggest days in the Australian sporting calendar."

Colgate will again make a $5000 donation to Ladder, an organisation providing young people mentoring and support through the Ladder Program, in honour of the winner.