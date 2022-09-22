Dejected Sydney players look on after the 2016 Grand Final loss to Western Bulldogs at the MCG on October 1. Picture: AFL Photos

JAKE Lloyd has been to the big dance before.

Twice he has fallen short with the Swans, leaving the MCG empty-handed and heartbroken after being beaten by Hawthorn in 2014 and the Western Bulldogs in 2016.

But before Sydney gave him a chance after he was overlooked in two national drafts in his teens, Lloyd played in four consecutive senior premierships for the Horsham Demons, starting at just 15.

Now 29 and set to play his 200th game in Saturday's Toyota AFL Grand Final against Geelong – the side he grew up supporting as a kid in country Victoria – Lloyd would hand back those premierships in the Wimmera Football League to win the ultimate prize this weekend.

"They are the best days of your life. But looking back now, I'd hand all four back to win on Saturday. They are great fun; you work so hard all year, so to be rewarded with a flag, it would mean everything this weekend," Lloyd told AFL.com.au at this SCG this week.

Jake Lloyd during the 2014 Grand Final between Sydney and Hawthorn at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

"Growing up you dream of playing in Grand Finals. We are really looking forward to the opportunity to have a crack against Geelong who have been the best side all year. It's going to be a great challenge for us."

The pain of 2014 and 2016 still burns for Lloyd. Hawthorn punished Sydney by 63 points eight years ago amid that famous three-peat, before the Western Bulldogs ended a 62-year premiership drought by 22 points two years later.

"They definitely still hurt," Lloyd said. "I was fortunate in my first year of footy to play in a Grand Final, albeit a losing one. I guess you almost take it for granted, but this doesn't happen every year. We are up against a really strong team in Geelong. We know we are going to have to play our best to get across the line."

Lloyd had to travel further than others to earn a shot in the AFL. When he was overlooked in his draft year, Lloyd made the two-hour move from Horsham to Ballarat to join the North Ballarat Rebels program full-time. That move paid dividends when Sydney selected him 12 months later with pick No.16 in the NAB AFL Rookie Draft at the end of 2012.

The lightly built defender has transformed into another steal on the long list of draft bargains unearthed by veteran talent spotter Kinnear Beatson. The current back six is stacked with them. Dane Rampe was once a rookie, as was Robbie Fox. Paddy McCartin was once pick No.1, but is currently on the rookie list after being signed via the pre-season supplemental selection period.

Sydney defenders (L-R) Tom McCartin, Robbie Fox, Oliver Florent, Dane Rampe, Jake Lloyd, Nick Blakey and Paddy McCartin ahead of the 2022 AFL Grand Final against Geelong. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Lloyd has won two Bob Skilton Medals – 2018 and 2020 – in his time in the Harbour City, as well as the Adam Goodes Trophy for runner-up in the best and fairest on two occasions. But he has never forgotten that every club overlooked him, not once but twice.

"Yeah, it has (always driven me), especially early days. I feel like in my first few years I was fighting for a spot each and every week. For me and my family, it means a lot to still be standing here 10 years later and still playing AFL footy," he said.

"I'm super grateful for what the footy club did in giving me an opportunity. I just want to repay them in playing good footy and winning flags."

Jake Lloyd in action during the qualifying final between Sydney and Melbourne at the MCG on September 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Lloyd is out of contract at the end of the season but expected to ink an extension once the dust settles on the 2022 season, completing the list of priority signatures for John Longmire, Charlie Gardiner and Beatson, after Franklin re-signed for 2023 on Monday.

When the Swans run through the banner on Saturday afternoon, Lloyd will be joined by his daughter to mark a road to 200 games that looked improbable a decade ago, but now has plenty of life left, given he has missed only five games since making his debut in 2014.

"It is funny how it works out, isn't it? It's not about me, but it is a big milestone. It is something I'll look back on once the season is done and dusted and be pretty proud," he said.

"The way it's fallen into place is pretty cool. I've got a little daughter now, so for when she grows up and sees photos of dad playing in a Grand Final will be pretty good."