Will Ashcroft in action for Vic Metro against Vic Country in the 2022 NAB AFL U18 Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

A LATE snap from potential top-10 pick Matt Jefferson and a sealing goal from North Melbourne's father-son prospect Cooper Harvey has helped Vic Metro secure a remarkable NAB AFL Under-18 Championships title on Thursday.

Trailing by five points deep into the final quarter of a dramatic title decider against Vic Country at Marvel Stadium, Jefferson continued his fine Championships campaign to put Metro back in front before Harvey iced the contest with just seconds remaining.

It sealed a thrilling 12.8 (80) to 10.13 (73) victory for Vic Metro, with gun midfield pair Will Ashcroft and Elijah Tsatas also providing recruiters with one final look at their immense potential with starring performances.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Last two mins: Son of North gun seals thrilling U18s decider Cooper Harvey's pack mark and goal delivers Vic Metro a win against Vic Country in an incredible game of footy

Ashcroft, who is tied to Brisbane under father-son rules but is widely considered the likely No.1 pick, finished his stellar season with 29 disposals, five clearances and 10 inside-50s in a best-on-ground display.

He was awarded the Larke Medal for the best player of the 2022 under-18 championships, following in the footsteps of Sam Walsh, Christian Petracca, Lachie Whitfield, Stephen Coniglio, Tom Hawkins and Marc Murphy, among others.

Meanwhile his midfield partner Tsatas, who had recovered from a fractured foot earlier this season to also push into contention as a potential top pick, won 30 disposals and five clearances.

Elijah Tsatas in action for Vic Metro against Vic Country in the 2022 NAB AFL U18 Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

Jefferson, a 195cm key forward who had pushed into top-10 calculations with a seven-goal haul against Western Australia earlier in the campaign, kicked two goals including the pivotal late match-winner.

Vic Country's bottom-age prospect Harley Reid, who is already seen as a pick No.1 contender ahead of the 2023 draft, played across half-back before pushing forward in the final quarter to help put his side into a winning position.

Reid kicked two last-quarter goals to complement his 19 disposals and seven marks, with 196cm key forward and potential top-five selection Aaron Cadman bagging three majors including the decisive goal that had put Country into its late lead.

First-round hopeful Oliver Hollands won 23 disposals and seven marks to emerge as Country's best midfield prospect, while Jaxon Binns (21 disposals, one goal) and Bailey Humphrey (11 disposals, 1.3 goals) were also impressive.