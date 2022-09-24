Sam Reid on the bench for Sydney against Geelong in the 2022 AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

KEY SYDNEY forward Sam Reid has been subbed out of the Toyota AFL Grand Final early in the third quarter.

Reid entered the game under a cloud after leaving the preliminary final win against Collingwood with an adductor strain, but got through training and was included in the Swans' starting 22.

However, he looked uncomfortable at stages through the first half and had just four disposals, all handballs, to the long break.

Braeden Campbell replaced Reid as Sydney's medical substitute.

Sydney's decision to play Reid came at the expense of young key forward Logan McDonald.

Geelong was also faced with a tough selection choice in the lead up to the season decider, but decided to go against risking Max Holmes after the 20-year-old strained a hamstring in the preliminary final.