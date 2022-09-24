Jack Henry of Geelong spoils Sydney's Lance Franklin in the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

THE QUESTION was simple, and the answer was just as routine.

On Wednesday morning, Geelong assistant coach James Kelly put it to Jack Henry that he would be playing on Sydney champion Lance Franklin in Saturday's Grand Final. It was obviously a daunting task, but one that Henry relished.

"I just asked 'Kel' what he thought," Henry told AFL.com.au from the victorious rooms.

"He said he reckoned 'Buddy' and asked if I was happy with that. I just said, 'that's fine'. I don't like to overplay it. I know he's a champion and one of the best to ever do it, but you can't go in trying to think too much about it."

Jack Henry and Lance Franklin compete for the ball in the Grand Final between Geelong and Sydney at the MCG on September 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Henry knew all about 'Buddy'. After all, Franklin had kicked his 1000th goal on the Geelong defender earlier this season. That night, at the SCG, the Sydney legend had booted four majors as the Swans romped to a comfortable win.

But on Saturday afternoon, it was 24-year-old Henry who got the last laugh. Franklin was held to just one behind from only five touches, taking two marks and having little impact on the contest.

It helped spearhead Geelong's remarkable 81-point Grand Final victory, with the Cats holding their disappointing opponents to only four goals through the first three quarters in a defensive masterclass.

"I played on him earlier in the year and he's a tough opponent," Henry said.

"He kicked his 1000th on me earlier this season. He's a superstar and he's got unbelievable forward craft. I just knew what I had to do on the day to get on top.

"It helps when our midfielders are putting on the pressure they were today, and the forwards as well. I didn't change too much in my preparation, I just don't like to overthink things."

Jack Henry celebrates with fans after Geelong won the 2022 Grand Final against Sydney at the MCG on September 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Henry has long been a versatile prospect throughout his 106-game Geelong career, and even enjoyed short spells in the forward line throughout the side's qualifying final win over Collingwood earlier this September.

But it was in the backline where the former rookie excelled on Saturday, helping to claim his first premiership after being part of the Cats side that lost to Richmond in the 2020 Grand Final.

"It feels amazing. It's honestly hard to put into words how it feels," Henry said.

"To be here, with the boys and with all of our friends and family – I've got a great group of friends, and all of my family are here today – so it's amazing to be able to celebrate with them."