Chris Scott and Joel Selwood are presented on stage during Geelong's celebrations at St Mary's Football Club Oval after winning the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: Getty Images

THE PREMIERSHIP celebrations continued for Geelong on Sunday, with thousands of fans flocking to Kardinia Park for the Cats' family day to celebrate the team's 81-point Grand Final triumph over Sydney.

Geelong's premiership heroes were presented to the adoring club faithful on stage as the club's faithful went wild.

Geelong's popular water boy Sam Moorfoot was part of Sunday's celebrations, and said Joel Selwood plucking him out of the crowd on after the Grand Final was the "moment" of his life.

The Cats captain spotted Moorfoot, who is a lifelong Geelong supporter and has been working at the club for more than seven years, in the stands and invited him onto the MCG to take part in the lap of honour.

Joel Selwood (left) and Sam Moorfoot celebrate Geelong winning the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Moorfoot was still riding high at the family day on Sunday, walking on stage with star Cats forward Tom Hawkins as the premiership heroes were presented to the adoring club faithful.

"What a moment," Moorfoot told AAP on Sunday.

"I’m very proud of my boys to win a premiership.

"Joel said he wanted to get me on the ground. That was the moment of the life, what an honour."

Meanwhile, star forward Jeremy Cameron went from holding the premiership cup afloat on the MCG to wrangling a cow to reclaim his medallion.

Cameron had his premiership medal around his neck on Sunday but revealed he came close to losing it during some late-night celebratory chaos at his property.

Via his Instagram page, the 29-year-old captured the moment he placed his medal around a cow's neck.

"I don't know who actually came up with the idea, we thought it was funny at the time but the cow actually got out of the pen and went into the open paddock and that's when things got a bit funny," Cameron told reporters on Sunday.

"I had enough mates there to wrangle it up."

Tyson Stengle and Joel Selwood at Geelong's premiership celebrations at St Mary's Football Club Oval after winning the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: Getty Images

Zach Guthrie, Patrick Dangerfield and Tom Hawkins at Geelong's premiership celebrations at St Mary's Football Club Oval after winning the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: Getty Images

Jeremy Cameron at Geelong's premiership celebrations at St Mary's Football Club Oval after winning the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: Getty Images

Zach Tuohy at Geelong's premiership celebrations at St Mary's Football Club Oval after winning the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: Getty Images

Joel Selwood chats to a young fan on stage at Geelong's premiership celebrations at St Mary's Football Club Oval after winning the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: Getty Images

Tom Stewart and Gryan Myers at Geelong's premiership celebrations at St Mary's Football Club Oval after winning the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: Getty Images

Joel Selwood with a young fan at Geelong's premiership celebrations at St Mary's Football Club Oval after winning the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: Getty Images

Billy Brownless and Joel Selwood at Geelong's premiership celebrations at St Mary's Football Club Oval after winning the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: Getty Images

Isaac Smith at Geelong's premiership celebrations at St Mary's Football Club Oval after winning the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: Getty Images

Tyson Stengle at Geelong's premiership celebrations at St Mary's Football Club Oval after winning the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: Getty Images

Geelong players are presented on stage at the club's premiership celebrations at St Mary's Football Club Oval after winning the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: Getty Images

Geelong players at the club's premiership celebrations at St Mary's Football Club Oval after winning the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: Getty Images

Young fans at Geelong's premiership celebrations at St Mary's Football Club Oval after winning the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: Getty Images

Joel Selwood with the premiership cup during Geelong's celebrations at St Mary's Football Club Oval after winning the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: Getty Images

Patrick Dangerfield during Geelong's celebrations at St Mary's Football Club Oval after winning the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: Getty Images

Geelong players are presented on stage during Geelong's celebrations at St Mary's Football Club Oval after winning the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: Getty Images

