Cats fans turn out to celebrate premiership heroes
Thousands of Geelong fans flocked to Kardinia Park on Sunday to celebrate the club's premiership success
THE PREMIERSHIP celebrations continued for Geelong on Sunday, with thousands of fans flocking to Kardinia Park for the Cats' family day to celebrate the team's 81-point Grand Final triumph over Sydney.
Geelong's premiership heroes were presented to the adoring club faithful on stage as the club's faithful went wild.
Geelong's popular water boy Sam Moorfoot was part of Sunday's celebrations, and said Joel Selwood plucking him out of the crowd on after the Grand Final was the "moment" of his life.
The Cats captain spotted Moorfoot, who is a lifelong Geelong supporter and has been working at the club for more than seven years, in the stands and invited him onto the MCG to take part in the lap of honour.
"Joel said he wanted to get me on the ground. That was the moment of the life, what an honour."
Meanwhile, star forward Jeremy Cameron went from holding the premiership cup afloat on the MCG to wrangling a cow to reclaim his medallion.
Cameron had his premiership medal around his neck on Sunday but revealed he came close to losing it during some late-night celebratory chaos at his property.
Via his Instagram page, the 29-year-old captured the moment he placed his medal around a cow's neck.
"I don't know who actually came up with the idea, we thought it was funny at the time but the cow actually got out of the pen and went into the open paddock and that's when things got a bit funny," Cameron told reporters on Sunday.