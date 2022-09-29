IT IS season over for draft prospects around the country, with next week's NAB AFL Draft Combine looming as the final chance to impress clubs.

In the coming two months before the national draft on November 28-29, draftees will meet with recruiters and have last rounds of interviews and medical checks. But the footy for this season is done and clubs will mull over what was produced.

This is the September edition of the Phantom Form Guide – the third of this year – where we rank the leading 30 draft prospects of this season. It does not take into account where they will be selected, nor where bids on father-son or Academy players may fall, but is simply a ranking of the top group of players in 2022.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Road to the Draft: This year's bolter, pocket rockets to watch Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards take a look at some of the top prospects in the 2022 draft pool

The Form Guide will be updated in October following the draft Combine, where players are sure to impress and have their stocks rise, and again in November before names are called.

6/5/04

182cm/78kg

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

Midfielder

August ranking: 1

Ashcroft finished his season in the same fashion he played throughout it, with a best-on-ground performance in Sandringham's NAB League Grand Final win with 39 disposals, six clearances and six inside-50s before then winning the Larke Medal as the best player across the national carnival in Vic Metro's title win. It was a complete draft campaign for the driven youngster, who is sure to step into Brisbane's starting 18 next year and make an immediate impact. Would be the first ever father-son who attracts a bid at No.1 if it goes that way in November.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Ashcroft oozes class in BOG showing Gun midfielder Will Ashcroft collects 29 disposals in the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships decider to wrap up his impressive campaign

18/7/04

182cm/82kg

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

Midfielder

August ranking: 2

A line was put through Wardlaw's season after he injured his hamstring at school level in August and it was an extra cautious approach – he could have played in Vic Metro's final game against Vic Country but his medicos opted against it. Although it has been an injury-interrupted second half of the year, Wardlaw's performances before then will live in the minds of recruiters. He's tough, powerful and explosive, can go forward and hit the scoreboard and fly high for big grabs. Has some presence about him and dominated a couple of big games earlier in the year.

George Wardlaw reaches for a loose ball against Collingwood VFL on May 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

18/10/04

187cm/80kg

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

Midfielder

August ranking: 3

Tsatas missed Vic Metro's mid-year games with a foot fracture but came back last week for his first game at the level and collected 30 disposals and five clearances. The Oakleigh Chargers prospect had an excellent return to the field after his injury, putting in some commanding performances at NAB League level, including a best-afield display against Sandringham when he had 38 disposals and 13 inside-50s. He had 34 disposals and a goal in his side's wildcard round loss to Bendigo as well. An inside-outside midfielder with dash and quality.

Elijah Tsatas in action for Vic Metro against Vic Country in the 2022 NAB AFL U18 Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

13/10/04

184cm/77kg

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

Forward/midfielder

August ranking: 4

Sheezel's finals series underlined his game-changing ability. He kicked one goal in the Sandringham Dragons' wildcard win over the Bushrangers, then two goals against the Calder Cannons in the elimination final, then 3.3 against Gippsland in the preliminary final before having a standout Grand Final with four goals in his side's win. The premiership decider was clearly his best, with Sheezel electric in the forward half. No other players in the draft are as clinical and classy around goal as the half-forward, who finished his NAB League season with 36.24.

Harry Sheezel takes a mark in the 2022 U18 Championships between Vic Metro and Vic Country at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

196cm/88kg

3/3/04

Greater Western Victoria Rebels/Vic Country

Key forward

August ranking: 5

It was a strong finish from Cadman last week, with the Vic Country key target kicking three goals including the important late goal that put his side into a lead. His marking, athleticism, competitiveness and all-round forward craft make him a genuine top-five pick contender, and his production is terrific as well. He booted 34 goals in the NAB League season from 12 games and also averaged 17 disposals, showing the smart left-footer's work rate and ability to get into the game up the ground.

Aaron Cadman takes a mark in the 2022 U18 Championships match between Vic Metro and Vic Country at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

186cm/86kg

11/9/04

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

Forward/midfielder

August ranking: 7

The dynamic nature of Humphrey's game was on show early in Vic Country's loss to Vic Metro last week, when he played deep in attack and controlled the game with some strong marks, clever leads and goalkicking opportunities. He finished with 1.3 for the game, but had an influence on it in his first appearance for Vic Country after missing the mid-year championships game with a knee injury. Humphrey finished second in the NAB League's Morrish Medal after playing just 11 games. Another exciting, powerful forward/midfielder with some traits like Sydney's Isaac Heeney.

Bailey Humphrey in action for Gippsland Power in a NAB League Boys match against Northern Knights at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

23/7/04

181cm/77kg

Geelong Falcons/Vic Country

Midfielder

August ranking: 6

The consistent and strong-bodied midfielder finished off his NAB League campaign well with two goals from 27 disposals in the Falcons' wild card round loss to the Western Jets. Clark averaged 25 disposals in the competition this season and barely played a bad game, such is his intensity and work rate. Clark shapes as a pick-and-play prospect, someone who can come in and get the job done early. His leadership traits also appeal to clubs.

Jhye Clark in action for Vic Country in the 2022 U18 Championships clash with Vic Country at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

188cm/81kg

10/9/04

East Perth/Western Australia

Midfielder/defender

August ranking: 8

Clubs are quite enamoured by Ginbey and it's easy to see why. The West Australian started his campaign as a third tall defensive option but developed across the year into a midfielder with strength and force who can get things going his team's way. His last game of the season came for East Perth's colts side when he had 19 disposals and kicked two goals, having also had a taste of senior experience through the year. Ginbey has been one of the season's big risers.

Western Australia's Reuben Ginbey is tackled by Mitchell Rowe of Victoria Metro during the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Vic Metro and Western Australia at Ikon Park on July 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

187cm/80kg

21/4/04

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

Midfielder

August ranking: 9

Mackenzie put on a clinic in the NAB League Grand Final, having 26 disposals, six clearances and booting two goals in an all-round very strong performance. It closed an extremely consistent NAB League season for the midfielder, who averaged 24 disposals and showed his tenacity at the stoppages, aerial ability and capacity to step up in big moments. Mackenzie is eligible to join St Kilda as a Next Generation Academy player but only outside the top-40 – which won't be the case.

Cameron Mackenzie handballs during the NAB League Grand Final match between the Sandringham Dragons and Dandenong Stingrays. Picture: AFL Photos

195cm/78kg

8/3/04

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

Key forward

August ranking: 10

The tall forward finished his NAB League season with four goals against Sandringham and then three goals against Bendigo, then scans showed he had been playing with a fracture in his leg. After a couple of weeks off his returned for Vic Metro to face Vic Country in the final game of the national carnival, with the right-footer kicking two goals, including a pivotal late one. It took his tally to 14 for the carnival and showed him to be one of the leading key position players in the group. A key forward in the mould of Essendon's Harrison Jones.

Matthew Jefferson marks the ball during the 2022 U18 Championships clash between Vic Metro and Vic Country. Picture: AFL Photos

192cm/83kg

27/12/04

Woodville-West Torrens/South Australia

Midfielder/forward

August ranking: 11

An ankle injury meant Phillipou spent most of the last chunk of the season on the sidelines. But that won't dim what scouts have seen from him at other stages this season. The 192cm talent is a dual-position player through the forward line and midfield, having averaged 28 disposals and 1.5 goals a game at under-18 level in the SANFL with Woodville-West Torrens. He can mark above his head, slot long goals and is capable of taking a game by the scruff of the neck. The son of former Bulldogs player Sam shapes as the first South Australian selected in the draft.

Mattaes Phillipou in action for South Australia in the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships clash with Vic Metro at GMHBA Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

183cm/71kg

16/1/04

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

Midfielder

August ranking: 17

Hollands capped a really strong finish to the season by gathering 23 disposals and seven marks as Vic Country's best midfielder against Vic Metro last week. His run of form had started in Vic Country's previous game, against Western Australia in July, and carried through, with the two-way running midfielder picking up 27 disposals in each of the Bushrangers' final two games. The brother of Gold Coast's Elijah and son of former Tiger Ben, Hollands could be a midfielder in the style of Melbourne runner Ed Langdon. He just gets to work.

Oliver Hollands in action during the 2022 U18 Championships match between Vic Metro and Vic Country. Picture: AFL Photos

185cm/84kg

27/5/04

Swan Districts/Western Australia

Midfielder

August ranking: 12

Hewett completed his season by impressing at senior WAFL level with Swan Districts. He played four straight games and averaged 16 disposals and a goal across that block of footy, showing he could match it with senior bodies and hold his own. Hewett is a confident player who can hustle and bustle through the midfield as well as hit the scoreboard. His best game of the year came against Vic Metro at the under-18 carnival when he was a physical force.

Elijah Hewett in action for Western Australia against Vic Country in the 2022 NAB AFL Under-18 Championships on July 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

196cm/82kg

11/3/04

East Perth/Western Australia

Key defender

August ranking: 13

The key defender has been off the radar since shoulder surgery in July after playing with the injury through the first part of the season. Busslinger is an intercepting key back who can mark well and drifts into the contest. In his last game of the year he picked up 26 disposals and six marks against the Allies for Western Australia.

Jedd Busslinger in action for Western Australia in the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships clash with Vic Metro. Picture: AFL Photos

180cm/74kg

26/2/04

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

Midfielder/forward

August ranking: 14

The Essendon father-son prospect delivered plenty of exciting moments throughout this year as an attacking half-forward who can also play through the midfield. It will be interesting where a bid comes for the son of former Bombers small forward Alwyn, given some of his best games were really exciting and showed his class. He also played for the Bombers' VFL side late in the year and, along with his twin brother Jayden, is keen to be at Tullamarine next year.

Alwyn Davey jnr in action for Vic Metro in the U18 AFL Boys Championship clash with the Allies. Picture: Getty Images

184cm/73kg

24/2/04

Brisbane Lions Academy/Allies

Midfielder

August ranking: 16

The Brisbane father-son prospect will add another dimension to the younger midfielders at the club with his ability to glide from end to end and use the ball in a classy way. Fletcher is the son of four-club player Adrian, but is only eligible to join the Lions, where he has been a member of their Academy over the years. Has precise foot skills and is trusted with the ball in his hands. Could slot onto the wing early in the AFL career.

Jaspa Fletcher in action for Brisbane's Academy squad against Dandenong Stingrays in April 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

197cm/81kg

17/12/04

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

Key defender

August ranking: 19

Hayes is a key defender who will be one of the first of his type selected at the draft. He had some strong performances for Vic Metro at the under-18 carnival, and also took some of that form into the NAB League where he found more of the ball and had impressive displays in the air. Hayes is wiry but marks well overhead and can shut down opponents. His brother is Port Adelaide ruckman Sam Hayes.

Lewis Hayes in action for Vic Metro in the 2022 U18 Championships clash with Vic Country at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

176cm/70kg

9/11/04

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

Small forward

August ranking: 20

Konstanty has appeal to clubs through his forward craft and ability to hit the scoreboard as well as his tackling pressure. He booted 17 goals this season for Gippsland Power but also averaged six tackles a game at under-18 level, showing he can provide in both ways for his side. Konstanty comes from an elite junior soccer background and focused on footy in 2020 during the COVID shutdown that year. One of his best games of the year came for Vic Country when he kicked three goals against the Allies in the national carnival.

Jacob Konstanty in action for Gippsland in the NAB League Boys preliminary final against Sandringham. Picture: AFL Photos

181cm/77kg

6/9/04

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

Midfielder/forward

August ranking: 21

Hotton had an exciting season at NAB League level for the Sandringham Dragons, which he closed with a strong performance in the Grand Final, when he kicked a goal from 25 disposals. The midfielder is a presence around the ball, and has also pushed forward to be an option there too, kicking three goals from 24 disposals against South Australia for Vic Metro.

Olli Hotton in action for Sandringham in the NAB League Grand Final clash with Dandenong. Picture: AFL Photos

194cm/84kg

20/7/04

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

Midfielder

August ranking: 15

Hustwaite will be an interesting player for clubs given his skillset and size. A growth spurt saw Hustwaite shoot up in height and become a tall midfield option, and he averaged 23 disposals for the Stingrays this season. His kicking for a player his height is really good and Hustwaite can play in a number of positions as well, including a flank or wing.

Henry Hustwaite in action for Vic Country in the 2022 U18 Championships clash with Vic Metro at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

186cm/87kg

13/4/04

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

Forward

August ranking: 22

A frustrating campaign for George ended abruptly in August when he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee and underwent a knee reconstruction. He's in the early stages of his rehabilitation process now and faces missing most of his first year on an AFL list recovering from the injury. George showed his talent early in the year with a five-goal haul to start the season and a six-goal game weeks later, and as a medium forward his penetrating kicking and powerful strength and leap sets him apart.

Brayden George runs with the ball during the Murray Bushrangers' clash against Northern Territory in the NAB League Boys on April 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

192cm/89kg

25/5/04

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

Key defender

August ranking: 19

Weddle is a key defender who can run and jump at his grabs as well as play on some medium type of goalkickers. He was impressive through the carnival for Vic Metro, gathering 20 disposals and seven marks against Western Australia, whilst also being a consistent player for the Oakleigh Chargers.

Joshua Weddle of Victoria Metro marks the ball during the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Vic Metro and Western Australia at Ikon Park on July 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

188cm/81kg

1/12/04

Tasmania Devils/Allies

Defender/midfielder

August ranking: 24

Cowan's excellent season for Tasmania in the NAB League saw him be a joint winner of the Morrish Medal as the competition's best and fairest winners. The rebounding defender, who also spent plenty of time in the midfield, averaged 27 disposals, three tackles and five marks a game, with his penetrating left-foot kicking breaking the lines. Some clubs have him ranked inside the first round of the draft.

Lachie Cowan in action for Tasmania against Calder on July 31, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

193cm/84kg

21/7/04

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

Key defender/forward

August ranking: 27

Every player needs at least one weapon to be picked by an AFL club, and then to make it at the level. Gruzewski's is his marking, which has been on show throughout this year despite an injury absence mid-season. He showed it last week for Vic Metro, too, when the versatile key-position player flew high and took a massive hanger in the front half and slotted the goal. Gruzewski can read the play well, be used at both ends and grabs it when it comes his way.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Gruzewski gets serious hangtime in mega mark Max Gruzewski reels in a stunning grab and nails the resulting set shot to earn the first goal of the game

192cm/78kg

26/2/04

Norwood/South Australia

Defender

August ranking: 28

He won't jump off the stats sheet but Michalanney's ability to shut down forwards of all shapes and sizes makes him a valuable commodity for clubs. Put simply, he can take players out of games via his defensive abilities. At his height Michalanney is able to take on a range of forwards as well. He looks headed to the Crows, where he is eligible as a father-son given his father Jim played more than 200 SANFL games at Norwood.

Max Michalanney breaks a tackle in the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys clash between South Australia and the Allies. Picture: AFL Photos

183cm/76kg

9/9/04

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

Midfielder/forward

August ranking: 25

Burgiel has done it in an unassuming way but has pushed into being a possible top-25 pick through his impact around goal and in the midfield. He has a versatility to be used in a range of different spots and was a regular goalkicker for Gippsland, where he kicked 12 goals for the season and averaged nearly 22 disposals. His speed is an asset – he ran 2.84 seconds in the 20-metre sprint in the NAB League testing earlier this year, ranking him second in the competition.

Coby Burgiel in action for Vic Country in the U18 AFL Boys Championship clash with the Allies. Picture: AFL Photos

198cm/88kg

23/4/04

North Adelaide/South Australia

Key forward/ruck

August ranking: 29

Keeler's North Adelaide side made the under-18s SANFL Grand Final, with the key forward/ruckman having a strong semi-final with 21 disposals and seven clearances. He averaged 18 disposals this season and kicked 19 goals at that level, showing his exciting mix of forward craft as well as ability to play up the field. At his height and with his skillset there is plenty to work with for Keeler, who is tied to Adelaide via the Next Generation Academy. The Crows will only get priority access to him outside the top-40.

Isaac Keeler of South Australia and Jovan Petric of Vic Metro compete in a ruck contest in the 2022 NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys clash. Picture: AFL Photos

194cm/82kg

26/5/04

Claremont/Western Australia

Midfielder

August ranking: -

A late riser who could feature around the top-20 on draft night. Allan missed the first half of the year with stress fractures in his back but returned for Western Australia's final game of the under-18 championships. He then went back to colts level with Claremont and played as an inside midfielder and wingman, averaging 25 disposals in his last five games. His athleticism and scope is exciting. He is the son of former Hawthorn and Fremantle player Ben Allan, but neither club has father-son rights on him.

Ben Allan in action for Fremantle in 1995. Picture: AFL Photos

182cm/75kg

4/1/04

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

Forward

August ranking: -

There aren't many prospects in this year's draft who play with as much effort and intensity as Clarke. The half-forward had a really good season, too, kicking 29.21 in 15 games for the Dragons, including a seven-goal haul against Tasmania in round four. He also had a terrific finals series for the Dragons, kicking 10 goals across the four games, including some sharp snaps and fall-of-the-ball crumbs. Will work his way into games and loves pouncing on a goal.

Charlie Clarke in action for Vic Metro in the 2022 U18 Championships clash with Vic Country. Picture: AFL Photos

186cm/84kg

22/10/04

Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country

Midfielder

August ranking: 23

Szybkowski missed the Stingrays' preliminary final under health and safety protocols but returned for their NAB League Grand Final defeat to Sandringham. He averaged 23 disposals across seven games at the level but was also productive for Vic Country. The midfielder is a bigger size and can fight for the ball at stoppages and get it going his team's way. He has a penetrating longer kick and can move forward to kick a goal.