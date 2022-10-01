Bailey Rogers in action for Claremont in round one against West Perth. Picture: Supplied

WEST Perth and Claremont will do battle on Saturday in the 2022 WAFL Grand Final, which will be held at Leederville Oval for the first time.

In what promises to be an entertaining clash, the Falcons and Tigers will meet for the third time this season, with Claremont looking to go 3-0 after wins in round one (four points) and round 13 (29).

The Joondalup-based West Perth, which finished atop the WAFL ladder, is in search of its 20th premiership and will hope to achieve the feat at the club's traditional home.

The Falcons, who won their most recent WAFL premiership in 2013, beat East Fremantle by 20 points to book their place this year but will be without West Coast premiership player Mark Hutchings, who will miss with a hamstring injury.

Falcons coach Darren Harris will lead his team against the club he steered to the 2020 Grand Final before he was sacked only 10 days later.

Claremont, now led by his replacement, Ash Prescott, also defeated East Fremantle to progress to the Grand Final after taking the preliminary final route.

The Tigers finished third on the ladder at the end of the home-and-away season and are aiming for their 13th WAFL premiership, with their most recent coming in 2012 when they went back-to-back.

Declan Mountford in action for Claremont in round one against West Perth. Picture: Supplied

WAFL Grand Final

Saturday, October 1

West Perth v Claremont, Leederville Oval, 3pm AWST, 5pm AEST

