NAB CEO Andrew Thorburn addresses the crowd during the 2017 NAB AFL Rising Star awards on September 1, 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has appointed Andrew Thorburn as its new CEO.

Thorburn, who was CEO of banking giant NAB from 2014-19, was originally asked to assist in the Bombers' external review – which included its search for a new chief executive - before being asked to apply for the CEO role himself.

Thorburn then entered the CEO search process - removing himself from his oversight role in the search - and interviewed for the role last week alongside the other candidates before being appointed on Monday morning.

Club president Dave Barham announced the appointment on Monday afternoon, saying Thorburn's appointment is a "significant step forward" for Essendon.

Gillon McLachlan and NAB CEO Andrew Thorburn pose with Darcy Vescio, Libby Birch and female pathway players on October 2016, 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

"In Andrew, we have secured a highly credentialed leader, with a proven track record in development and building the leadership capabilities of his people," Barham said.

"Andrew's focus will be on running Essendon like a club, with a renewed focus on our members and the core reason which we exist – football.

"Whilst he initially came to the club on a short-term basis to coordinate the external review, we believed we couldn't overlook someone of his calibre and that he needed to be tested within our process against the field of candidates.

"When Andrew was approached, he indicated that he would give the opportunity his consideration.

"At this point, he immediately removed himself from any oversight he had of the club's CEO search.

"A week later, he formally entered the process and then interviewed for the role last week, along with the other candidates.

(L-R): AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan, Lewis Taylor and NAB CEO Andrew Thorburn pose for a photo at the 2014 NAB AFL Rising Star Award on September 3, 2014. Picture: AFL Photos

"The board were then presented with a comprehensive review of the candidates via our EY representatives.

"We then met as a board this morning to consider these individuals and appointed Andrew Thorburn to lead our club."

Thorburn rounds out a trio of senior appointments at the Bombers, with Brad Scott appointed senior coach on Friday, while Barham took over the presidency in August.

Thorburn will commence his new role on November 1.