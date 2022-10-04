Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti farewells Essendon fans at the Dreamtime at the 'G game in May, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

RETIRED Essendon forward Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti is contemplating a surprise return to football, with Fremantle in the frame to secure the exciting goalkicker.

The Dockers have met with McDonald-Tipungwuti and held an informal conversation about his intentions, with his path to the WA club likely to be through a pre-season training trial rather than a trade.

The 29-year-old has also held talks with Essendon about returning to the club he played 126 games for, booting 153 goals and becoming a fan favourite with his electrifying skill and speed inside 50.

"It is something he is contemplating, and he has had a very brief, informal chat to Freo through a couple of existing relationships there," McDonald-Tipungwuti's manager, Scott Lucas, told AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"Then of course he is an Essendon player still at this stage, despite retiring, so they have also had a rather informal chat to him about what he's thinking.

"That's really where it sits at the moment, and it's something we'll work through with both parties, and more importantly Anthony himself."

McDonald-Tipungwuti took personal leave from the Bombers in 2021 before announcing his retirement in May this year, having struggled with his fitness after returning briefly to play in the VFL.

Lucas said personal circumstances had changed for the skilful forward, which had given him the inclination to reconsider his retirement.

"He's in a really good headspace, and physically he's also in a better position than he was at the end of his time with Essendon," Lucas said.

"It is certainly something he's considered, and he has had a conversation with both of those clubs."

McDonald-Tipungwuti's path to Fremantle would likely require him to be delisted by the Bombers, then nominate for the NAB AFL Draft and be overlooked before joining the Dockers during the pre-season supplemental selection period.

Lucas said there was genuine interest from the Bombers, who considered his wellbeing and welfare as the No.1 priority.