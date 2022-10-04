MELBOURNE list boss Tim Lamb has confirmed the club will listen to the highest bidder for the services of Luke Jackson, as negotiations between the Demons and both Fremantle and West Coast roll on.

After being linked with a move back home to WA for much of the season, Jackson made his request official after Melbourne's quest for back-to-back premierships came to an end in their semi-final defeat to Brisbane.

The out-of-contract tall has been strongly linked with a move to the Dockers, but hasn't nominated a specific club he would prefer to ply his trade for, leaving West Coast well and truly in the mix.

Speaking to AFL.com.au's Callum Twomey and Riley Beveridge on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Tuesday, Lamb said it "would be fair to say" they would look to secure more than Fremantle's pick 13 and a future first-round selection, and will look to strike a deal with whichever club can offer the better package.

"Obviously, both Freo and West Coast are still exploring their options and we are going to do a deal with whoever comes up with the best deal for us, for Luke to get back to Western Australia," Lamb said.

"Where that stands at the moment is we are just waiting for the best offer from both clubs. We've had initial talks with both of them but it hasn't progressed very far at all.

"We'd love to get as early in the draft as we could this year, understanding that obviously when you deal with a futures market, you can't predetermine where that pick will land. We understand that.

"Luke was a pick three, he's a Rising Star winner, premiership player, he's 21 years old. Whoever gets Luke is getting 12 years of what we would describe as a generational talent so I think we are being fairly reasonable there."

Lamb said he had spoken to the Eagles on Tuesday morning regarding a trade, with the club set to return to the Demons with an offer after "they work through a couple of things".

The Demons are looking to replace Jackson with outgoing Collingwood ruckman Brodie Grundy, but according to Lamb, a few things still need to fall into place before the deal can be finalised between the two parties.

"We expect Brodie to play for us next year," Lamb said.

Brodie Grundy and Max Gawn battle in the ruck in Melbourne's game against Collingwood in round 21, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

"We have got to get a deal done. Both [Magpies list boss] Graham [Wright] and I have got an understanding that we will work together to facilitate that trade. There hasn't been much progress ... just waiting on a couple of other things to land so we can progress them.

"But we will work together to get there and from our initial points we're not too far apart. We are very confident that will happen, I can't say what day but we are really confident that both parties will work together to come to an agreement."

James Harmes is also set to remain at Melbourne next season, after reports surfaced the midfielder had held talks with Essendon.

However, Lamb emphatically shut down any rumours of the 26-year-old departing the club this off-season.

"James will be playing for us. That's unequivocal," Lamb said.

James Harmes leaves the ground after Melbourne's qualifying final against Sydney in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think there was a level of interest from the Bombers and they may have had conversations with his management.

"As of this morning, 'Harmesy' has said to the coach that he will come back, day one of pre-season humming and ready to go."

Lamb also confirmed the club would help facilitate a trade for out-of-favour tall Adam Tomlinson, if any interest for his services came their way, but would be happy to retain him should a move not come to fruition.

Meanwhile, veterans Jake Melksham and Michael Hibberd are set to pen extensions for next season, with the finer details being worked out, according to Lamb.