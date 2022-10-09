WESTERN Australian prospect Darcy Jones has broken a 14-year-old record at the NAB AFL Draft Combine in the agility test.

The versatile small prospect, who has played in the forward line, defence and midfield this year and shapes as a potential top-30 pick, turned heads with his performances on Sunday to close this year's national Combine.

He ran 7.70 seconds in the agility test at Margaret Court Arena, eclipsing the previous record held by former Fremantle star Stephen Hill, who ran 7.77 seconds in 2008.

Darcy Jones at the 2022 AFL Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

Jones was also the joint winner of the standing vertical jumps test, leaping 75cm, alongside Vic Country tall James Van Es. Van Es had a strong set of results, winning the running vertical jump at 98cm ahead of No.1 pick contender Aaron Cadman (93cm).

Another highlight of the day of testing came from fellow Western Australian Ed Allan, who blitzed the 20-metre sprint test. The 194cm midfielder ran 2.81 seconds in the final of his three runs, with his other two runs being 2.85 seconds and 2.82 seconds.

Ed Allan at the 2022 AFL Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

Allan has surged into top-25 considerations following his impressive end to the season after a back injury in the first half of the year, with the son of former Hawks and Dockers star Ben Allan proving his athleticism at the Combine.

In the final event, Oliver Hollands and Jason Gillbee both recorded a 2km time trial run of five minutes and 54 seconds. Jaxon Binns came in next at the six-minute mark.

Hollands is the younger brother of Gold Coast's Elijah and the midfielder is renowned as one of the strongest runners in the draft crop.

A group of players during the 2km time trial at the 2022 AFL Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

Will Ashcroft (knee), Harry Sheezel (hip) and Bailey Humphrey (thigh) were among the top contenders to not participate in the testing due to the running involved, while George Wardlaw also did not test after his interrupted lead-in due to his hamstring injuries.

The AFL is working through its full list of results, with further top performers to be recognised in coming days.

2022 NAB AFL DRAFT COMBINE TOP-THREE RESULTS

2km time trial

Oliver Hollands (Murray Bushrangers) – 5:54 minutes

Jason Gillbee (Bendigo Pioneers) – 5:54

Jaxon Binns (Dandenong Stingrays) – 6:00

Jason Gillbee came equal first in the 2km time trial. Picture: AFL Photos

20m sprint

Edward Allan (Claremont) – 2.81 seconds

Toby McMullin (Sandringham Dragons) – 2.880

Coby Burgiel (Gippsland Power) – 2.883

Agility

Darcy Jones (Swan Districts) – 7.70 seconds

Jaxon Binns (Dandenong Stingrays) – 8.18

Elijah Hewett (Swan Districts) – 8.21

Darcy Jones at the 2022 AFL Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

Vertical jump

Darcy Jones (Swan Districts) – 75cm

James Van Es (Greater Western Victoria Rebels) – 75

Jack O'Sullivan (Oakleigh Chargers) – 71

Running vertical jump

James Van Es (Greater Western Victoria Rebels) – 98cm

Aaron Cadman (Greater Western Victoria Rebels) – 93

Will Verrall (South Adelaide) – 90

Josh Weddle (Oakleigh Chargers) – 90