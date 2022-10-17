COLLINGWOOD has delisted defender Jack Madgen and wingman Caleb Poulter following the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

The pair had been hoping to earn new deals for 2023, but were informed in recent days that they wouldn’t remain at the AIA Centre.

Madgen arrived at the Magpies as a Category B rookie in 2017 after previously playing basketball for the Cairns Taipans in the NBL, following a college basketball career at Delta State University.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2022's retirements and delistings

The 29-year-old played 49 games across five seasons in black and white, adding nine appearances under Craig McRae in 2022.

With Jordan Roughead managing only one game this year before retiring, Mark Keane remaining in Ireland and Charlie Dean limited to only two VFL appearances, Madgen would have played more senior football this year if it wasn't for some untimely injury setbacks.

Jack Madgen after injuring his shoulder during the R9 clash between Collingwood and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on May 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The South Australian dislocated his shoulder in May before undergoing surgery to repair a fractured thumb in July.

Poulter departs just two years after the Magpies selected him with pick No.30 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft.

The 20-year-old played 11 games in his debut season but managed only one appearance this year, falling out of favour with Josh Daicos and Steele Sidebottom returning to form on the wing.

The South Australian has attracted some interest in recent months, including from Gold Coast, and could earn a lifeline as a delisted free agent next month.

Caleb Poulter in action for Collingwood against the Western Bulldogs in round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood has also delisted Cooper Murley but has committed to selecting him in the NAB AFL Rookie Draft on Wednesday, November 30.

The Magpies delisted Callum and Tyler Brown, Liam McMahon and Isaac Chugg a month ago, before waiting until after the trade deadline to make a final decision on Madgen and Poulter.

Collingwood was one of the key players in the trade period, landing Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell from Hawthorn in the dying minutes, after adding Dan McStay, Bobby Hill and Billy Frampton.

Dual All-Australian Brodie Grundy was traded to Melbourne despite having five years to run on his contract, while Ollie Henry was granted his trade wish in the closing stages of the trade period, moving to Geelong in the three-way trade that landed Mitchell.