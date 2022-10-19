A group of players during the 2km time trial at the 2022 AFL Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney, North Melbourne, Fremantle, Carlton, Hawthorn, West Coast and Essendon all look set to be busy players at next month's NAB AFL Draft, with a low number of total draft picks expected.

After a busy trade window, clubs have shifted their focus onto the November 28-29 draft by assessing their available list spots and the live picks they will likely use.

At this stage, a minimum of 54 picks and maximum of 61 selections is expected.

There is still change possible to the draft order given the draft picks trade window is now open and will run through to November 15. Delisted free agents will also soon be able to be signed by clubs, which would also change available list spots and open picks.

The Giants have four picks – No.1, 12, 18 and 19 – inside the first 20 selections and are likely to use five picks in total, while the Bombers, Eagles and Hawks are all expected to use between four and five picks. The Kangaroos, Dockers and Blues will take four picks to the draft.

Brisbane has father-son pair Will Ashcroft and Jaspa Fletcher coming through the door and is likely to use three or four picks across the draft, while St Kilda, Sydney, Collingwood and the Western Bulldogs are all expected to use three selections.

Geelong could use two or three picks, while Adelaide, Melbourne, Port Adelaide and Richmond look most likely to use only two picks. Gold Coast has pick No.5 and could just use that selection or potentially one more pick.

AFL rules force clubs to use three picks at the national draft but these spots can also be filled by upgraded rookies or by clubs re-selecting delisted players if they choose.

Last year saw 65 picks used at the national draft, with 59 picks used in 2020. The fluid draft order and ability to live trade during the draft means clubs can adapt on the go to either use or holdover more selections, depending on player availability.