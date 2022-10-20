A THIRD father-son will join Brisbane this year, with Darryl McDowell-White jnr set to become a Lion as a category B rookie.

There has been plenty of attention on first-round pair Will Ashcroft and Jaspa Fletcher landing at the Lions under the father-son rule this year, with Brisbane still aiming to collect more draft points to match early bids for the duo.

But McDowell-White's passage to the Lions' list is a different story, with the son of triple premiership player Darryl White to join the club as a rookie after previously pursuing a basketball career.

Having spent three years out of the game, McDowell-White was then able to commit to Brisbane as a category B rookie earlier this year.

The 25-year-old had spent time training with the club through the season and also played four games for Brisbane's VFL side late in the year.

McDowell-White jnr was also on hand at the Lions earlier this season to present the club's Indigenous jumper, which had been designed by Darryl snr.

His brother, William McDowell-White, has also had an exciting basketball career, having been signed by the Houston Rockets in the NBA. More recently, he has been playing with the New Zealand Breakers in the NBL.

Darryl McDowell-White of the Lions kicks the ball during the 2022 VFL Second Semi Final between the Brisbane Lions and the Carlton Blues at Moreton Bay Sports Complex on September 3, 2022. Picture: Russell Freeman/AFL Photos

Darryl White played 268 games for the Lions, including their three-peat premierships between 2001-03, and is a champion of the club with his versatility and skills. He was named at full-back in the Indigenous Team of the Century.

A bid for Ashcroft, the son of three-time premiership player Marcus, is expected at either pick No.1 or 2, while one for Fletcher, the son of former Lion Adrian, could also come inside the first round on draft night.