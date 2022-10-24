Ross Lyon speaks to his players during St Kilda's clash with Essendon in round three, 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

ROSS Lyon's re-appointment as St Kilda coach has catapulted the club to the top of an unwanted list.

Alongside Essendon and Carlton, the Saints are now onto their eighth coaching appointment since the year 2000.

Excluding interim coaches, this is more than any other club in the competition over the same span.

Of course, it is Lyon's second turn at the helm following his 2007 to 2011 tenure, but he joins a growing list.

Tim Watson (1999-2000) and Malcolm Blight (2001) both had infamously short stints before Grant Thomas (2001-06), Lyon, Scott Watters (2012-13), Alan Richardson (2014-19) and Brett Ratten (2019-22) all had opportunities.

Malcolm Blight during his time as St Kilda coach in 2001. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton is in a similar boat, with Ratten's 120 games from 2007-2012 the most of anyone in charge of the Blues this century.

Essendon has also had eight coaching tenures, including two James Hird stints either side of the supplements' saga.

It's perhaps little surprise the clubs with the least turnover have had the most success.

Geelong (two coaches) has been the king of stability, with West Coast, Sydney, Port Adelaide, Richmond, Hawthorn and Collingwood (all three, outside of the expansion clubs) not far behind.

Now, whether the success has come from stability or stability from success, you can decide, but the numbers back it up.

Geelong coach Chris Scott and captain Joel Selwood celebrate winning the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final against Sydney at the MCG on September 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Under Mark 'Bomber' Thompson and Chris Scott, the Cats have appeared in 18 finals series (equal most) since 2000, six Grand Finals (equal most) and won three premierships (behind only Hawthorn's four).

Sydney, led by Rodney Eade, Paul Roos and John Longmire has matched Geelong with 18 seasons of finals, six deciders and two flags, while West Coast and Collingwood are equal third with 14 finals series, making four Grand Finals and winning two premierships.

SENIOR COACHES SINCE 2000, EXCLUDING CARETAKERS

8 – St Kilda

8 – Carlton

8 – Essendon

6 – Adelaide

6 – North Melbourne

5 – Fremantle

5 – Melbourne

5 – Western Bulldogs

4 – Brisbane

3 – Collingwood

3 – Gold Coast

3 – GWS

3 – Hawthorn

3 – Port Adelaide

3 – Richmond

3 – Sydney

3 – West Coast

2 – Geelong

MOST FINALS SERIES APPEARANCES SINCE 2000

18 – Geelong, Sydney

14 – Collingwood, West Coast

12 – Adelaide, Hawthorn

11 – Essendon, Port Adelaide, Western Bulldogs

10 – Brisbane

9 – North Melbourne, Richmond

8 – Fremantle, Melbourne, St Kilda

6 – Carlton

5 – GWS Giants

0 – Gold Coast

MOST GRAND FINALS SINCE 2000

6 – Geelong, Sydney

5 – Collingwood, Hawthorn

4 – Brisbane, West Coast

3 – Richmond

2 – Essendon, Melbourne, Port Adelaide, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs

1 – Adelaide, Fremantle, GWS Giants

0 – Carlton, Gold Coast, North Melbourne

MOST PREMIERSHIPS SINCE 2000

4 – Hawthorn

3 – Brisbane, Geelong, Richmond

2 – Sydney, West Coast

1 – Collingwood, Essendon, Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Western Bulldogs

0 – Adelaide, Carlton, Fremantle, Gold Coast, GWS Giants, North Melbourne, St Kilda