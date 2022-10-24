ROSS Lyon is back at St Kilda, returning for a second stint as coach of the Saints 11 years after he sensationally left the club.

Lyon's appointment as Saints coach was confirmed on Monday, replacing Brett Ratten after his shock sacking earlier this month, in news broken exclusively by AFL.com.au.

The 55-year-old returns to St Kilda 11 years after he defected to Fremantle, having led the Saints to Grand Finals in 2009 and 2010 and the Dockers to the decider in 2013.

St Kilda coach Ross Lyon and captain Nick Riewoldt after the 2010 Grand Final replay loss. Picture: AFL Photos

In modern times, a VFL/AFL coach returning to lead a club he had previously been at the helm of has been rare.

More recently – but under vastly different circumstances – James Hird coached Essendon across two stints, from 2011-13 and again in 2015 following his ban for his role in the supplements saga.

Before that, we have to go way back to David Parkin, who led Carlton twice - from 1981-85 and 1991-2000 - either side of a stint at Fitzroy. He won premierships in both periods at Princes Park, and no one has overseen more flags, games or wins at the Blues.

David Parkin and Stephen Kernahan celebrate Carlton's premiership win in 1995. Picture: AFL Photos

Tony Jewell coached Richmond from 1979-81 and 1986-87, leading St Kilda in between, with his first spell at the Tigers delivering a premiership in 1980.

The great John Kennedy snr led Hawthorn to flags during two different stints (1960-63 and 1967-76), while Frank 'Checker' Hughes did likewise with Melbourne (1933-41 and 1945-48).

John Kennedy snr addresses Hawthorn players during a game in the 1970s. Picture: AFL Photos

Bob Rose had two spells at the helm of Collingwood, from 1964-71 and 1985-86, the first of those stints resulting in three Grand Final losses by a total of 15 points.

Ian Stewart took charge of South Melbourne twice, too, in the 1970s and '80s, either side of a very brief spell at Carlton.

Alex Jesaulenko (Carlton), Reg Hickey (Geelong), Charlie Sutton (Footscray) and Ted Whitten (Footscray) are among a host of other coaches to have led the same club during two separate spells.

Why these Saints won't win flag, the Ross-isms are back Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett analyse the Saints' decision to appoint Ross Lyon again

Norm Clark, meanwhile, coached Carlton across three separate spells in the early 1900s, and also led North Melbourne twice.

Allan Jeans coached Hawthorn between 1981 to 1990, but his tenure at the Hawks could be viewed as two separate stints given he had a year off in 1988 due to health issues.

Lyon returns to Moorabbin with the Saints still chasing a second premiership and their first since 1966, having taken them so close in his previous spell.

His winning percentage (64.5) at the helm of St Kilda is the best of any permanent coach of the club, while only Allan Jeans (193) has led it to more victories than his 76.