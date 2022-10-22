THE CALL arrived on the Sunday afternoon. There were just over 72 hours remaining before the deadline. Things had moved fast. Essendon had expressed initial interest on Wednesday and by Monday, Sam Weideman was at The Hangar in Tullamarine sitting opposite new Bombers coach Brad Scott, list manager Adrian Dodoro and head of football Josh Mahoney.

With four hours left in the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, the paperwork was completed to send Weideman from the Demons to the Bombers in exchange for pick No.37. Essendon also received picks No.54 and 72 in the transaction.

After another season in and out of the senior side, the 25-year-old knew the time was right to make a fresh start under a fresh coach, despite having a year to run on his contract. Melbourne was actively and openly pursuing dual All-Australian ruckman Brodie Grundy – and would eventually land the Collingwood star before Weideman departed – to replace Luke Jackson.

Now the 2015 No.9 pick is a Bomber after playing 59 games for Melbourne across six seasons, a concept his late grandfather Murray – who is Collingwood royalty as a member of the team of the century after playing in two premierships and winning three Copeland Trophies in the 1950s and 1960s – would probably momentarily wince at with a grin.

"I was going through the motions in a way at Melbourne. I was coming in and out of the side and not getting too much continuity at AFL level. I felt like I needed a change and I needed a new environment to kickstart things. I feel like the opportunity at Essendon will give me that chance to play AFL footy consistently, just going in with a fresh start and a blank canvas to hopefully make an impact with them. I'm very grateful for what Melbourne has done for my career, but I just thought it was a good time to make a change and get things started again," Weideman told AFL.com.au this week.

"I'm 25, and I'll be honest, I'm not exactly happy with where I'm at with my career up until this point. I feel like I've still got a lot to give as a player and I think a fresh start will help push that forward in the right way. A fresh opportunity will do me a world of good. Going through it at Melbourne, I was looking at the game in a certain way and it was probably spiralling down in a way I didn't enjoy. A fresh start will bring that enjoyment back and I think it will hold me in good stead.

"This is the point now where I really want to get things moving in my career and make an impact at AFL level. I think I've showed glimpses, but just haven't put things together consistently. I think being at a new club with a new coach, I think it's looking really positive for the future."

Weideman won't have to look too far for an example of what can happen in a new environment. Before Peter Wright won the Crichton Medal in 2022 – after kicking 53 goals in his second season at Essendon – the Victorian was a former top-10 pick who didn't play a single senior game under Stuart Dew in his final season at Gold Coast. It is why he only cost the Bombers a future fourth-round pick.

"I watched a lot of his work in the previous two seasons and it is really encouraging to see how much he’s developed with a new start and a fresh opportunity. He has obviously done a mountain of work during his time at the Bombers. Being able to work with him is something I'm excited about. I'd love to follow in his footsteps in developing my game to become a consistent forward," Weideman said.

The comparisons between the pair will be part of Essendon's narrative in 2023. Wright was selected at pick No.8 in 2014 and played 66 games across five inconsistent seasons in Queensland. Weideman's 24-disposal, three-goal elimination final performance in 2018 is always the reference point, but his effort against his new side in round three this year was almost as impressive when he kicked 4.3 from seven marks.

Weideman spent the latter stages of last season training in defence during the week and then played the final month of the VFL as a permanent ruckman, returning to the position he played at Vermont in the Eastern Football League until his bottom-age season with the Eastern Ranges.

The Whitefriars College product amassed 35 hitouts and 18 disposals against Southport in Casey's Grand Final win at Ikon Park, after 37 hitouts and 14 touches in the preliminary final win over Brisbane. Life in red and black is expected to be divided between playing inside 50 alongside Wright and backing up Sam Draper in the ruck.

Sam Weideman competes with Wylie Buzza in the ruck in Casey's VFL preliminary final clash with Brisbane on September 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"The month I did have in the VFL playing as a permanent ruck, I took a lot of confidence out of that," he said.

"I feel like if I can get that going at AFL level, it just adds another string to my bow. I think at Essendon I can play that second ruck role and get around the ball in the midfield while being a key forward. I'd love to play both those roles."

Essendon endured another disappointing season in 2022 that resulted in the departures of coach Ben Rutten, chief executive Xavier Campbell and president Paul Brasher. While the CEO post is yet to be filled following the one-day tenure of Andrew Thorburn, Scott was appointed senior coach at the end of September.

Weideman is thrilled to work with the former North Melbourne senior coach and two-time Brisbane Lions premiership player, who spent the past 12 months as the league's GM of football under Andrew Dillon after working for AFL Victoria.

Brad Scott and Dave Barham at Scott's unveiling as Essendon coach on September 30, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"He is a very impressive operator," Weideman said.

"The knowledge he has as an AFL coach was a real drawing point. He has such a wealth of knowledge on the game. Going in with a fresh start for all the players at the Bombers will be really positive for the group. I think he'll have a massive impact with the direction going forward. I think there is a lot of success coming with his guidance for sure."

Things can move fast in the trade period. They did for Weideman. In the space of a few days, his workplace moved from Cranbourne to Tullamarine, although his travel time reduced by only a minute from his home in Camberwell. Now his future is sorted at Essendon for the next two years.